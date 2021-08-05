H1 2018 Oil Tanker, LNG Carrier, and LPG Tanker Review Progresses for Huge Profits During 2018 – 2022

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “H1 2018 Oil Tanker, LNG Carrier, and LPG Tanker Review – TMS Cardiff Gas Leads in Planned LNG Carrier Additions” to its huge collection of research reports.

H1 2018 Oil Tanker, LNG Carrier, and LPG Tanker Review – TMS Cardiff Gas Leads in Planned LNG Carrier Additions

Summary

Globally, a total of 477 tankers and carriers have been planned to start operations during the outlook period 2018-2022. In H1 2018, 141 tankers and carriers have been announced globally. Of these 86 are crude oil tankers, 33 are LNG carriers and 22 are LPG carriers. TMS Cardiff Gas Ltd tops the list in terms of storage capacity of announced LNG carriers in H1 2018, with 2,310,000 cubic meters. The company also leads in terms storage capacity of planned LNG carrier additions during the period 2018-2022.

1 Table of Contents

1 Table of Contents 1

1.1. List of Tables 2

1.2. List of Figures 3

2. Global Oil Tanker, LNG Carrier, and LPG Tanker Industry 4

2.1. Key Highlights 4

2.2. Crude Oil Tanker Announcements in H1 2018 5

2.3. Planned Crude Oil Tanker Outlook by Key Operators 6

2.4. Planned Crude Oil Tanker Outlook by Tanker Type 7

2.5. Planned Crude Oil Tanker Outlook by Start Year 8

2.6. Planned Crude Oil Tanker Outlook by Major Shipyards 9

2.7. LNG Carrier Announcements in H1 2018 10

2.8. Planned LNG Carrier Outlook by Key Operators 11

2.9. Planned LNG Carrier Outlook by Start Year 12

2.10. Planned LNG Carriers by Major Shipyards 13

2.11. LPG Tanker Announcements in H1 2018 14

2.12. Planned LPG Tanker Outlook by Key Operators 15

2.13. Planned LPG Tanker Outlook by Start Year 16

2.14. Planned LPG Tanker Outlook by Major Shipyards 17

2.15. Global Planned Tankers Announced in H1 2018 18

3. Appendix 26

3.1. Abbreviations 26

3.2. Methodology 26

3.2.1. Coverage 26

3.2.2. Secondary Research 26

3.3. Contact Us 27

3.4. Disclaimer 27

