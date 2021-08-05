Hardness Testing Machine Market Insights 2018-2028: Business Opportunities, Competition & Key Companies, Current Trends and Challenges

Hardness Testing Machine Market: Introduction

Hardness is defined as resistance to indentation. Hardness is not a functional physical property, it’s a characteristics of a material. Hardness is calculated by measuring the permanent depth of the indentation. Hardness testing machines is used to measure the hardness of a material in order to determine its suitability. Hardness testing machines is also used to evaluate the coating layer and material integrity of an equipment. There are mainly three types of hardness test methods, the Brinell hardness test, the Rockwell hardness test, and the Vickers hardness test. Among these, Rockwell hardness test is consider to be most widely used technique and provides more precise evaluation as compared to other processes. However Brinell hardness test is carried out when the subjected material is too coarse or too rough exterior and Vickers hardness test is carried when the material is very thin or have very small surface area. Hardness testing machines plays an important role and finds huge application in wide range of industries including construction, mining, automotive, aerospace, energy & power, and metalworking etc. Owing to increasing demand of advanced material testing methods, hardness testing machine is estimated to witness a rising demand during the forecast period. This in turn is anticipated to positively impact the global hardness testing machine market.

Hardness Testing Machine Market: Dynamics

Increasing automation across every verticals is one of the key factor driving the growth of global hardness testing machine market. Automation in the manufacturing industries has augmented and even enhanced the supply chain as well as the value chain of industries. Growing steel and metal working industries, where material’s property is the prime concern is also one of the primary factor contributing to the growth of hardness testing machine market. Growing demand of advanced hardness testing machines in construction, automotive, aerospace, mining, electronics and various other industries is also anticipated to significantly contribute to the global hardness testing machine market during the forecast period.

Rising demand for micro and nano level material testing machines is anticipated to be a key challenge faced by the market participants in the global hardness testing machine market during the forecast period. Nano and micro level material testing is more often used in coatings applied across several diversified industries including automotive, ceramic glass, electronics etc. Therefore though being a challenge to the market players, micro and nano level technology is also considered to be an opportunistic segment for the global hardness testing machine market.

Hardness Testing Machine Market: Segment

The global Hardness Testing Machine market has been segmented by test method and by testing material type

By type of test method, the global Hardness Testing Machine market is segmented as:

Rockwell Hardness Test Method

Brinell Hardness Test Method

Vickers Hardness Test Method

Other Hardness Test Method

By type of testing material, the global Hardness Testing Machine market is segmented as:

Plastic Hardness Testing Machine

Rubber Hardness Testing Machine

Metal Hardness Testing Machine (Steel, Aluminum, Iron etc.)

Hardness Testing Machine Market: Regional Outlook

Growing automation in the manufacturing industries is one of the major contributing factor for the growth of global hardness testing machine. Developing countries in Asia pacific including ASEAN and India are estimated to be the opportunistic region with huge market potential during the forecast period. Large scale manufacturing and industrial production in China is estimated to drive the demand for hardness testing machine market in the country. Developed regions such as North America and Europe is also estimated to significantly contribute to the global hardness testing machine market in the near future. Owing to low manufacturing and industrial activities in the regions, Latin America and Middle East and Africa is estimated to project moderate growth in the hardness testing machine market in the coming years

Hardness Testing Machine Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Hardness Testing Machine market include:

Asian Test Equipment

Rockwell Testing Aids

AMETEK Inc.

Zwick Roell Group

FINE Group

INNOVATEST Europe BV

Mitutoyo America Corporation

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Hardness Testing Machine market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Hardness Testing Machine market segments such as geographies, valve type, and vehicle type.