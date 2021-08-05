Healthcare Claims Management Market Research 2018: Global Industry, Product Type, Application, Technology and Forecast 2025

There are several global sectors which are best in making the best revenue for Healthcare Claims Management Market in the Healthcare industry and several top players are dominating the market with the help of their skills and knowledge in the global market.

Medical claims management is the organization, billing, filing, updating and processing of medical claims related to patient diagnoses, treatments and medications. Because maintaining patient records, interacting with health insurance agencies and issuing invoices for medical services are time consuming responsibilities, some hospitals and medical facilities outsource those tasks to medical claims management firms.

Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Factors such investments to modernize the healthcare infrastructure and growing adoption of healthcare IT solutions in China, measures to boost the quality of healthcare delivery in Japan, and rapid growth of the healthcare industry in India are contributing to the high growth in Asia during the forecast period.

THE KEY PLAYERS COVERED IN THIS STUDY

Athenahealth

Cerner

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Eclinicalworks

Unitedhealth Group

Mckesson

Conifer Health Solutions

Gebbs Healthcare Solutions

The SSI Group

GE Healthcare

Nthrive

DST Systems

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Quest Diagnostics

Context 4 Healthcare

Ram Technologies

Health Solutions Plus (HSP)

Plexis Healthcare Systems

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Claims Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Claims Management development in United States, Europe and China.

MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE, THE PRODUCT CAN BE SPLIT INTO

On-premise

Cloud-based

MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION, SPLIT INTO

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Others

OVERVIEW: TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

