HIGH-PERFORMANCE POLYMERS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global High-Performance Polymers market status and forecast, categorizes the global High-Performance Polymers market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Celanese Corporation

Daikin Industries

Evonik Industries

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemical

Arkema

DIC Corporation

DuPont

Kuraray

RTP Company

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Unitika

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Fluoro Polymer

Liquid Crystal Polymers

Polyamides

Polyimides

Polyketones

Polysulfones

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Mining

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Electronics

Aerospace

Printing Inks

Elastomers

Textiles

Water Treatment

Food & Beverage

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global High-Performance Polymers Market Research Report 2018

1 High-Performance Polymers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High-Performance Polymers

1.2 High-Performance Polymers Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global High-Performance Polymers Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global High-Performance Polymers Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Fluoro Polymer

1.2.4 Liquid Crystal Polymers

1.2.5 Polyamides

1.2.6 Polyimides

1.2.7 Polyketones

1.2.8 Polysulfones

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Global High-Performance Polymers Segment by Application

1.3.1 High-Performance Polymers Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Mining

1.3.3 Oil & Gas

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Electronics

1.3.6 Aerospace

1.3.7 Printing Inks

1.3.8 Elastomers

1.3.9 Textiles

1.3.10 Water Treatment

1.3.11 Food & Beverage

1.4 Global High-Performance Polymers Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global High-Performance Polymers Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Food & Beverage Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 32 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of High-Performance Polymers (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global High-Performance Polymers Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global High-Performance Polymers Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……

7 Global High-Performance Polymers Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Celanese Corporation

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 High-Performance Polymers Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Celanese Corporation High-Performance Polymers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Daikin Industries

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 High-Performance Polymers Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Daikin Industries High-Performance Polymers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Evonik Industries

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 High-Performance Polymers Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Evonik Industries High-Performance Polymers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Solvay

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 High-Performance Polymers Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Solvay High-Performance Polymers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Sumitomo Chemical

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 High-Performance Polymers Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Sumitomo Chemical High-Performance Polymers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Arkema

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 High-Performance Polymers Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Arkema High-Performance Polymers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 DIC Corporation

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 High-Performance Polymers Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 DIC Corporation High-Performance Polymers Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

Continued…..

