High Purity Gases Market 2019: Research On Top Players Like GULF Cryo, Proton Gases, NSC, ELLENBARRIE INDUSTRIAL GASES LTD, Kaiteki, Speciality Gases, Universal Industrial Gases, Amit Speciality Gasco, Praxair Inc., Airgas, The Linde Group, Air Liquide, And Others

Top Competitors : Global High Purity Gases Market

Praxair Inc.Airgas, The Linde Group, Air Liquide, Air Products, Iwatani Corporation, Messer Group, Matheson Tri-Gas, Iceblick, Advanced Specialty Gases, BASF, Buzwair Group, ELLENBARRIE INDUSTRIAL GASES LTD, GULF Cryo, Proton Gases, NSC, Kaiteki, Speciality Gases, Universal Industrial Gases, Amit Speciality Gasco among other.

Key Development:

For instance, in July 2018, Linde group and Praxair merged together to enter the European gases market and to establish a global footprint through the purchase of the highly attractive gas assets.

Market Analysis: Global High Purity Gases Market

Global High Purity Gases Market is expected to reach 37.9 billion by 2025, from 23.4 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for the historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025

Competitive Analysis:

Global High Purity Gases Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of high purity gases market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand from the electronics industry

Growing demand from healthcare sector

Market Restraint:

Structural and regulatory restrictions

High processing cost of the gas

Segmentation: Global High Purity Gases Market

By Product

High Atmospheric Gases, Noble Gases, Carbon Gas, Others

By Storage, Distribution and Transportation

Cylinders/Packaged Gas, Merchant Liquid, Tonnage

By Manufacturing Process

PE, PP, PET/BOPET, Polyamide, Organic Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings, Others

Function

Insulation, Illumination, Coolant

By End-Use Industry

Electronics, Metal Production, Chemicals, Oil & Gas, Medical & Health Care, Food & Beverages, Others

By Geography

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

