Honeycomb Core Materials Market Analysis And Growth Forecast By Applications, Sales, Size, Types And Competitors By 2018-2025
Global Honeycomb Core Materials Industry 2018 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.
The Global Honeycomb Core Materials Market is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2025, from USD 2.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Global Honeycomb Core Materials Market, By Application (Non-Composites, Composites), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Construction & Infrastructure, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Complete report on Global Honeycomb Core Materials Market Research Report 2018-2025 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures
Market Definition: Global Honeycomb Core Materials Market
The expanding interest for lightweight materials in different end-client enterprises, for example, aviation, barrier, and marine businesses is essentially driving the interest for honeycomb core materials lately. Weight is the most vital thought in the outline and fabricate of heavier-than-air machines; specialists and researchers have been persistently endeavouring to enhance lift-to-weight proportion. Aviation is relied upon to be the biggest market for honeycomb core materials amid to estimate period, attributable to the appeal for lightweight materials in aviation part. Core materials assumed a noteworthy part in weight decrease in both auxiliary applications and segments in flying machines. The worldwide airplane business is developing, the same number of nations have expanded interests in new innovations. As indicated by Boeing, the interest for new airplanes is relied upon to achieve more than 40,000 by 2036.
Top Key Players:
- Hexcel Corporation
- Honicel
- Packaging Corporation of America
- Argosy International
- Euro-Composites
- Grigeo (Lithuania)
- Dufaylite Developments (Cambridge)
- Corinth Group (Winchester)
- Axxion Group (Texas)
- Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V (Netherlands)
- Thermhex Waben GmbH (Germany)
- The Gill Corporation (California)
- Samia Canada (Canada)
- Honeycomb Cellpack (Denmark)
- Tubus Baer GmbH (Germany)
- Universal Metaltek (India)
- Lsquare Eco-Products (India)
- many more.
Market Drivers:
- Increase in demand from boeing and airbus
- Increasing use of paper honeycomb core in packaging industry
Market Restraint:
- High cost of nomex honeycomb core
- Structural limitations of honeycomb core materials
Customize report of “Global Honeycomb Core Materials Market” as per customers requirement also available.
Market Segmentations:
Global Honeycomb Core Materials Market is segmented on the basis of
- Application
- End-User
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Application
- Non-Composites
- Composites
By End-Use Industry
- Packaging
- Aerospace & Defense
- Transportation
- Construction & Infrastructure
- Others
- Sporting Goods
- Marine
- Industrial
By Geography
Asia Pacific
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Spain
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Rest of Europe
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of south America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis: Global Honeycomb Core Materials Market
The global honeycomb core materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of honeycomb core materials market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. For instance, in September 2018, Plascore, Inc. invested USD 6 million to expand its aerospace business in the city of Zeeland in Netherlands.
