Hoppers Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028

Mechanically, bulk storage of grains, such as wheat, rice, corn, etc. can be done either in flat warehouses or in vertical silos made up of steel or concrete. Hoppers are provided with I-beams or compression beams to support the complete system. Hoppers come under vertical silos and are limited to about 12-meter diameter. This technology was first introduced in North America and thus, the region holds a robust market share in the global market. The world’s population is expected to witness significant growth rate, thereby boosting the agricultural demand in general. In low-income countries, a significant amount of food is lost owing to technical and managerial constraints. Consequently, a robust storage infrastructure is required to reduce the food loss. The global hoppers market is set to witness moderate growth over the forthcoming years owing to the fluctuations in the demand for the product.

In this study, commercial and farm-based hopper tanks have been taken into account. With the growing trend of adopting galvanized hopper tanks in developing countries, this market becomes a must-read study.

Global Hoppers Market: Market Dynamics

The level of demand for hoppers is affected by regional and global demographic and macroeconomic factors, including changes in standard of living and population growth. A significant downturn in economic growth across the globe may lead to reduced demand for grain and agricultural products, which could adversely affect the global hoppers market. Low-interest rates will certainly lead to improvements in the global hoppers market. The lack of storage infrastructure in emerging nations will lead to growing demand for improvement, which, in turn, will add to the growth of the global hoppers market. Rising living standard coupled with increased urbanization have led to increased demand for grains and therefore, need for significant storage capacities. Additionally, prevalence of conventional methods to store grains in countries, such as India and its neighbors, has impeded the sales of hoppers. However, growing awareness to optimize costs associated with hopper systems will encourage the use of hopper tanks.

Global Hoppers Market: Market Segmentation

The global hoppers market can be segmented on the basis of hopper angle, capacity, end-use industry and regions.

On the basis of hopper angle, the global hoppers market can be segmented into:

Less than 45° 45° to 55° More than 55° (specifically 60°)

On the basis of capacity, the global hoppers market can be segmented into:

Less than 400 cubic meters 400 – 800 cubic meters More than 800 cubic meters

On the basis of end-use industry, the global hoppers market can be segmented into:

Farm-based

Global Hoppers Market: Regional Outlook

Being at the forefront, North America dominates the global hoppers market owing to the huge demand for grain storage in the region. Most of the countries in Latin America and South East Asia are reliant on agricultural activities. These countries are expected to witness substantial opportunities during the forecast period. Deteriorating demand for hoppers from grain growers in Australia may create a negative effect on the market over the next couple of years. However, the future looks exciting for the Oceania region. Most of the top manufacturers are located in North America, Europe and the Middle East country, Turkey. A significant number of manufacturers are positioned in Brazil and China as well, which will subsequently create many investment opportunities in the developing regions to cater to the demands. Already among the world’s top wheat exporters, Russia continuously strives to enhance grain production. For this, Russia’s Grain Union invests heavily to keep up the required storage capacity in the country, which will help drive the Russia’s hoppers market.

Global Hoppers Market: Key Participants

Example of some of the market participants in the global hoppers market discerned across the value chain include:

Commercial

AGCO Corporation (The GSI Group, LLC)

Ag Growth International, Inc.

Chief Industries, Inc.

CTB, Inc. (Brock Grain Systems)

Redstone Industries, LLC

Meridian Manufacturing Inc.

Behlen Mfg. Co.

Agri-Systems Inc.

SCAFCO Grain Systems Co.

Tank Connection Affiliate Group

Clayton & Lambert Manufacturing

