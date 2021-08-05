Humidifiers Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Humidifiers Market: Introduction

Humidifiers are devices used to control humidity levels and increase the amount of water vapor in the atmosphere. These humidifiers also serve numerous other purposes, such as healing of dry throat, dry skin, cracked lip, nose irritation, etc. Additionally, humidifiers are also used to reduce problems arising due to dry air, such as dry skin, dry throat, sinus congestion, dry cough, nose irritation, irritated vocal cords, a bloody nose, etc.

Humidifiers are used across a variety of sectors, including industrial, commercial and residential, where they are used to regulate humidity levels and increase moisture. The types of humidifiers are basically classified into four main types — evaporators, impeller humidifiers, steam vaporizers and ultrasonic humidifiers. Evaporators blow moisture with the help of a moistened filter. Impeller humidifiers, on the other hand, are comparatively less expensive and work with the help of rotating disks, which run at very high speeds. Steam vaporizers are a portable device which are electrically powered and ultrasonic humidifiers create cool mist through ultrasonic vibration.

There are some advantages and disadvantages associated with the different types of humidifiers. Some disadvantages include the fact that some humidifiers are costly and demand high maintenance. As a matter of fact, almost all humidifiers require regular maintenance to maintain their hygiene. However, some humidifiers, such as ultrasonic humidifiers, have a built-in antibacterial feature which kills bacteria with the help of ultraviolet light rays.

Humidifiers Market: Market Dynamics

Ease of use and simplified installation process, growing need for convenient and efficient products, etc. are some of the factors which will drive the growth projections for the humidifiers market over the forecast period. Additionally, rising awareness about the ill effects of dry air and poor indoor air quality and a recent increase in per-capita income of consumers will drive the demand for humidifiers in the global market. Innovative features, such as auto shutdown, convenient user interface and ability to control the device with the help of apps, are expected to propel the prospects of growth in this market. The above-mentioned factors will boost the demand for humidifiers from all consumer segments, which in turn, will accelerate the rate of revenue generation in the humidifiers market.

On the other hand, it is perceived that the customers from residential sectors prefer console humidifiers or tabletop humidifiers of different sizes for different purposes. These small size humidifiers are generally attached to a heating or cooling forced-air system and large size humidifiers can be attached with the home heating system. Increasing demand for customized humidifiers will be a key trend in the industry.

Humidifiers Market: Segmentation

Market segmentation of the Humidifiers market on the basis of product type can be done into: Evaporators Impeller Humidifiers Steam Vaporizers Ultrasonic Humidifiers

Market segmentation of the Humidifiers market on the basis of its size can be done into: Central humidifiers Console humidifiers Portable humidifiers

Market segmentation of the Humidifiers market on the basis of end user can be done into: Residential Commercial Manufacturing Industries Healthcare sectors



Humidifiers Market: Regional Outlook

North America, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific, dominated the market of humidifiers in 2016 and is estimated to hold its dominance over the forecast period as well. The reason behind the dominance of these regions is that consumers in these regions are becoming more and more aware and concerned about hygiene and air quality. Europe and the Asia Pacific regions will hold a significant market share in the market of humidifiers as these regions are home to a large number of major manufacturers of different types of humidifiers. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions are anticipated to grow at a stagnant rate due to rising awareness about the increasing pollution from automobiles.

Humidifiers Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the Humidifiers market are Dyson humidifiers, Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems, Condair Group, National Environmental Products Ltd., General Filters, Inc., Vornado Air, LLC, BONECO AG, Sunbeam Products, Inc., HoMedics USA LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Carrier Corporation, Sharp Business Systems (India) Pvt Ltd, Procter & Gamble, Brookstone, Argos Ltd, etc.

