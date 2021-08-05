HVAC Global Market Synopsis, Market Surge, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

Hot and cold water dispensers are drinking water devices that can be used to dispense hot and cold water through separate hot and cold water levers.

The various benefits associated with the use of water dispensers will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the global hot and cold water dispensers market during the forecast period. Factors such as easy to purchase, install, and maintain and the availability of clean and safe drinking water has led to the introduction of many varieties of water dispensers based on customer requirement. Moreover, varieties such as bottled units are portable and do not need any plumbing, have been launched in the market. Also, they only need the water bottle to be attached to the top or bottom. This has led to the growth in the demand for hot and cold water dispensers.

The rising adoption of energy-efficient hot and cold water dispensers is one of the key trends that will contribute to the market growth in the forthcoming years. The rising awareness regarding the high-energy consumption rates across the world has led governments of many countries to encourage market competitors and consumers to introduce energy-efficient products including hot and cold water dispensers. For instance, Q&C WATERCOOLERS, introduced Nano, a next-generation water dispenser that is an energy-efficient, compact and smart hot and cold water dispenser.

EMEA is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the hot and cold water dispensers market throughout the forecast period.

The global Hot and Cold Water Dispensers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hot and Cold Water Dispensers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hot and Cold Water Dispensers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Angel Springs

CELLI

Culligan

Haier

Honeywell International

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bottled

Plumbed-in

Segment by Application

Commercial Users

Residential Users

