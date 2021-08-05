Idler Pulley Market 2025: Top Key Players Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Standard Motor Products, Inc

The idler pulley is a mechanical part in the vehicle, functions to guide and maintain the tension on the drive belt. T he idler pulley offers the required tension in the driving belt and also other systems parts such as alternators, air compressors, water pumps and power steering pumps are helped by the function of the idler pulley. On under tension, the vehicle can experience vibration, early failure of belt, noise and spillage. In such a scenario idler pulley play an important role. The idler pulley is available in steel, cast iron and plastic material. Owing to the light weight design trend in the automotive industry, the demand for plastic idler pulley is high. Features in the idler pulley are, they are designed with a surface being smooth, riveted or grooved pattern. These patterns serve the different need, for instance, grooved design in the idler pulley reduces the friction as well as wear on the belt, and smoothness prevents belt scuffing whereas riveted design adds durability to the idler pulley. The idler pulley is manufactured for OEMs and are also available in the aftermarket. The aftermarket for idler pulley is expected to grow at substantial growth rate due to the product life cycle and the products in the aftermarket are less expensive compared to OEM.

Global Idler Pulley Market: Drivers and Restraints

The idler pulley market is primarily driven by the growing automotive industry. The increasing sales of automotive vehicles drive the consumption of idler pulley. Further, the idler pulley has to be replaced when worn out and thus, the replacement rate of idler pulley is also quite high. However, the strict regulations for auto component manufacturing challenge the idler pulley manufacturers.

Global Idler Pulley Market: Segmentation

On the basis of idler pulley type, idler pulley market can be segmented as follows:-

Flat belt idler pulley With flange Without flange

V- belt idler pulley

Serpentine

On the basis of material type, idler pulley market can be segmented as follows:-

Steel

Cast iron

Glass filled polymer

On the basis of distribution channel, idler pulley market can be segmented as follows:-

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Idler Pulley Market: Region wise Outlook

The global idler pulley market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The automotive industry growth is influenced by the improved sentiment of the consumers. In the emerging markets, factors such as stabilised government structure, a rise in the purchasing power, developments in the infrastructure attract the investments in the auto component industries in the developing regions. The APEJ holds the majority of the share in the global idler pulley market owing to the vast presence of small scale manufacturers. The idler market in Western Europe is quite stable and matured in terms of production. Factor such as the strong technological base for efficient production of the idler pulley, coupled with a high spending power of consumers in the Europe as well as North America region exhibits influence on the idler pulley market.

Global Idler Pulley Market: Key Players

