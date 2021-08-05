Industrial Interlock Switches 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.46% and Forecast to 2023

The global industrial interlock switches market is a contributing segment of the global safety switches market. From a top-down perspective, Technavio has analyzed the global safety switches market as a parent market to set the context in which the global industrial interlock switches market will be analyzed. Safety switches are electric switches that are completely enclosed in a metal box with an external control handle; they are designed in such a way that the box cannot be opened while the switch is closed and the switch cannot be closed when the box is open.

The analysts forecast the global industrial interlock switches market to grow at a CAGR of 5.46% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial interlock switches market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of industrial interlock switches.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

– Americas

– APAC

– EMEA

The report, Global Industrial Interlock System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

– ABB

– General Electric

– OMRON

– Rockwell Automation

– Schneider Electric

– Siemens

Other prominent vendors

– Banner Engineering

– BERNSTEIN

– Control Products

– Doorking

– Eaton

– EUCHNER

– GE

– Halma

– Honeywell

– IDEC

– IDEM Safety Switches Limited

– KEYENCE

– Panasonic

– Pepperl+Fuchs

– Pinnacle Systems

– Schmersal

– SICK

– TS Industrial

– UTC

Market driver

– Stringent safety regulations to protect workers in manufacturing industries

Market trend

– Emergence of miniaturized interlock switches

Key questions answered in this report

– What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

– What are the key market trends?

– What is driving this market?

– What are the challenges to market growth?

– Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

– Market ecosystem

– Market characteristics

– Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

– Market definition

– Market sizing 2017

– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

– Bargaining power of buyers

– Bargaining power of suppliers

– Threat of new entrants

– Threat of substitutes

– Threat of rivalry

– Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

– Segmentation by product

– Comparison by product

– Guard locking switches – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

– Hinge switches – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

– Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

– Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

– Segmentation by end-user

– Comparison by end-user

– Discrete industries – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

– Process industries – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

– Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

– Geographical segmentation

– Regional comparison

– Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

– EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

– APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

– Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

– Market drivers

– Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

– Emergence of miniaturized interlock switches

– Increased emphasis on machine guarding in automation applications

– Enhancements in door safety designs for industries

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

– Overview

– Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

– Vendors covered

– Vendor classification

– Market positioning of vendors

– ABB

– General Electric

– OMRON

– Rockwell Automation

– Schneider Electric

– Siemens

