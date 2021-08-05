Industry Dynamics: Fabric Computing Market Sees Promising Growth in 2018

Due to the increasing reliance of organizations on IT (Information Technology) to enable, change, and manage their business strategies, the need for robust, agile, and cost effective IT infrastructure is growing rapidly. The fabric computing market is expanding rapidly, as the enterprises in this modern era require the continual system availability, demand ubiquitous access, and expect rapid and fluid responses to their ever-changing business needs. The increasing virtualization of data centre network infrastructure to enhance agility, improve efficiency, and to reduce cost is one of the major factors driving the growth of fabric computing market. Moreover, the rising demand for cloud technologies are further fuelling the growth of the fabric computing market. Also, the expansion of network infrastructure to support new applications and services are creating potential growth opportunities for fabric computing market.

Fabric computing is a process through which a set of computing nodes and links are connected. Fabric computing is a high-performance computing system that brings together server, storage and networking technology in the data centre. The demand for fabric computing is increasing, especially among large enterprises due to the ability of fabric computing to scale robustly, provide parallel processing services and has dynamic and flexible reconfiguration capability. The digital transformation of businesses are further creating potential growth opportunities for fabric computing market. Also, fabric computing simplifies network topology, optimizes bandwidth, and improves failover time. Due to these advantages, the demand for fabric computing is rising continuously.

Global Fabric Computing Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Growing adoption of cloud based systems and increasing usage of big data analytics are the primary factors driving the growth of the fabric computing market. Also, continuous development in the next-generation enterprise IT (Information Technology) is enhancing the adoption and utilization of fabric computing. Moreover, fabric computing technology is gaining momentum as fabric computing helps in enhancing the mobility and helps to easily move the workloads across organizations. Furthermore, reduction in infrastructure cost and complexity are the factors fuelling the growth of the market.

Apart from this, the rising trend of BYOD (Bring-Your-Own-Device) in various enterprises is driving the demand for fabric computing. Also, the increasing number of smartphones & tablets and rapid growth in the internet penetration rate are creating a positive impact on the growth of the fabric computing market. Moreover, with the growing demand for data storage, data centre owners are forced to enhance their data storage capacity, along with managing within the shrinking IT budgets. Thus, due to these factors, the demand for fabric computing is increasing to help organizations in utilizing the advantages of new technologies such as virtual machines and cloud storage.

Challenges

One of the biggest challenge in the growth of fabric computing market is the vendor lock-in. Moreover, less flexibility in fabric computing technology is also one of the major challenge which may hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, less adoption of fabric computing in small and medium enterprises due to budget limitations and less growth in technology base in various countries in MEA and Latin America are also some of the challenges which hinders the growth of fabric computing market.

Global Fabric Computing Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Fabric Computing Market on the Basis of Component:

Software

Services

Segmentation of the Fabric Computing Market on the Basis of Enterprise Size:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Segmentation of the Fabric Computing Market on the Basis of Industry:

IT & Telecommunications

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Retail

Others

Global Fabric Computing Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

The prominent players in the global fabric computing market are IBM Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Unisys, Avaya, Atos, CA Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Dell.

Global Fabric Computing Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to be a large market for fabric computing due to the early adoption of new technologies and presence of various key players in the region. The demand for fabric computing in Asia Pacific and Europe is expected to grow rapidly in the coming few years due to the increasing demand for cloud based systems and big data analytics technologies in various countries of the regions such as China, Germany, India, Japan and U.K. The fabric computing markets in Latin America and the MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period due to the rise in digital technologies and increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Fabric Computing Market Segments

Global Fabric Computing Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Global Fabric Computing Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Fabric Computing Market

Global Fabric Computing Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Fabric Computing Market

Fabric Computing Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain of Fabric Computing Market

Global Fabric Computing Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Fabric Computing Market includes

North America Fabric Computing Market US Canada

Latin America Fabric Computing Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Fabric Computing Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Fabric Computing Market Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Fabric Computing Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan Fabric Computing Market

China Fabric Computing Market

Middle East and Africa Fabric Computing Market

GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

