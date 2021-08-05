Infection Surveillance Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis and Trends till 2024

Infection is the invasion and multiplication of microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria and parasites that are not normally present within the human body. An infection may cause no symptoms and be hidden, or it may cause symptoms and be clinically visible. An infection may remain localized, or it may spread through the blood or lymphatic vessels to become systemic.

The global infection surveillance solutions market is growing due to the emergence of diseases caused by microorganisms that were previously not known. The microorganisms living naturally within the body are not considered as infectious for example, bacteria that normally live within the mouth and intestine such as E. coli do not cause an infection to the body. Hospital associated infections such as urinary tract infection, surgical site infections and pneumonia are increasing due to the use of contaminated devices, patient clothing, and other materials used in hospitals and clinics. This has thus provoked healthcare professionals and hospitals to adopt infection surveillance solutions to identify possible infections during the time the patient remains in hospital, and to develop necessary preventive measures for the same. These infection surveillance solutions also aid in diagnosing antibiotic resistant organisms (AROs) and infections due to non-sterile medical devices.

The growth in the global infection surveillance solutions market is expected to be mainly due to the increasing incidence of HAIs; policies introduced by government for preventing these HAIs; and increase in expenditure in healthcare sector. According to World Health Organization (WHO), 9.9% of the gross domestic product (GDP) of the world was spent on healthcare in 2014. Furthermore, cost-effectiveness, and redundancy of clinical data and the increase in number of surgeries drive the growth of infection surveillance solutions market.

Geographically, North America accounts for the largest market share in the global infection surveillance solutions market, which is attributable to the increasing occurrence of HAIs, favorable government policies for preventing HAIs, and rising healthcare expenditure in this region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the highest growth in the global market on account of rising incidences of HAIs, increased awareness and accessibility to advanced healthcare facilities, rising healthcare spending, and rapid improvement in the health insurance sector in this region.

Some of the other key players in global market are, Premier Inc., Baxter International Inc., Gojo Industries, Inc., Truven Health Analytics (An IBM Company), DEB Group Ltd., Hygreen, Inc., Atlas Medical Software, and RL Solutions.

