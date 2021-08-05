IT Asset Disposition Market – Increasing Data Security Concerns Across the Globe Gain Growth

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market was valued at US$ 10,741.8 Mn in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2027, reaching US$ 23,184.9 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, the global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market will continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Asia Pacific will continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region growing at a CAGR of about 8.7% throughout the forecast period.

The frequency of introduction of new products and categorical innovations in the IT industry indicates the industry’s constantly evolving landscape. The IT industry has touched a point where Big Data analytics, cognitive computing, cloud computing, and the fastest-growing Internet of Things (IoT) are changing businesses worldwide. Increasing usage of information and communication technology (ICT) devices, coupled with decreasing lifecycle of IT products, generates the need for companies to dispose electronic waste safely.

For example, according to the global e-waste monitor 2017 report by The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), e-waste generation is expected to rise significantly from 44.7 metric tons in 2014 and reach 52.2 metric tons in 2021. Thus, significant rise in e-waste generation is affecting the environment. In order to dispose of this waste and minimize its side effects, companies are recycling, recovering, and safely disposing their electronic waste. This is expected to drive the global IT asset disposition market significantly.

Market Segmentation: Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market

By Asset Type

Hardware

Computers/Laptops

Mobile Devices

Peripherals

Storages

Servers

Others (Network Equipment)

By Service

Data Sanitation/ Destruction

Recycling

Remarketing

Asset Recovery

Reverse Logistics

By Enterprise Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-use Industrya