Laser Ablation Systems Market 2018-2028: Current Trends, Challenges, Competition & Companies Involved, Technology and Value Chain Analysis

Laser Ablation Systems Market is expected to rise with a single digit growth rate of 5.8% in the forecast period.

The laboratory and testing equipment’s market is growing at a high pace with increasing applications of these systems to achieve high accuracy and precision. One such system that is widely used is laser ablation system. The precision of the laser beam has increased the number of applications where it is used. In laser ablation system, the laser is exposed to solid metals and other industrial compounds to remove layers and achieve high precision. The laser ablation system focuses a laser on the substrate to remove materials and the amount of material removed depends on the intensity, pulse length, and wavelength of the laser. The laser ablation systems can determine the presence and level of concentration of any material on the surface by generating a bright plasma over the surface. The laser ablation systems can also be used for deposition of thin metallic and dielectric films, micromachining of the structure of MEMS, welding of metal parts and others. Such factors are driving the adoption of laser ablation systems in the market.

Vendors in the laser ablation systems market are focusing on collaborating with companies to develop advanced systems. CETAC Technologies and Photon Machines collaborated to design advance laser ablation technology that can help in elemental analysis.

Laser Ablation Systems Market: Drivers and Restraints

The laser ablation systems are highly efficient, reliable and cost-effective. The laser ablation systems only work on specific parts that are to be reduced and does not have any side effects on other parts of the material. The laser ablation systems can also be used to deposit a film on a surface. Such factors are driving the adoption of laser ablation systems in the market. The laser ablation systems find applications in the healthcare sector also. It is used to monitor tissue ablation in real-time. The high energy intensity of these systems enables users to ablate hard materials including calcite and quartz. Such factors are furthermore hampering the growth of laser ablation systems in the market.

The laser ablation systems require highly skilled labor to operate it. Also, the cost of the initial investment is high — these factors restraining the growth of laser ablation systems market. It is essential to use laser ablation systems precisely since the variance in intensity might remove extra material. Also, these systems require high maintenance. Such complexities are furthermore hampering the adoption of laser ablation systems in the market.

Laser Ablation Systems Market: Segmentation

The laser ablation systems market can be categorized on the industry and application. On the basis of the industry in the market, the demand for laser ablation systems in the medical industry is expected to rise due to increasing applications of these systems in MRI and other scanning and removing operations. On the basis of application, the demand for the laser ablation systems in forensics is expected to rise in the forecast period.

Laser Ablation Systems market can be segmented on the basis of industry:

Environmental

Geological

Forensic

Medical

Mining

Electronic

Manufacturing

Laser Ablation Systems market can be segmented on the basis application:

Bio-imaging

Forensics

Geochronology

Trace Element Analysis

Sample Screening

Purity testing

Others

Laser Ablation Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the Laser Ablation Systems market are Applied Spectra Inc., Medtronic plc. CETAC Technologies, Kenelec Scientific, Elemental Scientific Lasers, IPG Photonics Corporation, NARA Machinery, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Coldwater Machine Company and Monteris.

Regional Overview

The laser ablation systems market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and others of APAC, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be a large market for laser ablation systems as a majority of the laser ablation systems vendors such as IPG Photonics Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Applied Spectra, Inc. are based in the region. Increasing demand for the systems in medical and manufacturing industry driving the adoption of laser ablation systems in European countries, such as U.K., and Germany. The growing popularity of laser ablation systems in developing regions, such as APEJ, Latin America and parts of Africa, is characterized by the high efficiency and low operating cost of the system. Rising disposable income among people in the countries mentioned above is likely to increase the scope of penetration of Laser Ablation Systems in these regions in the near future.