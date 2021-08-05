Luxury Jewelry Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of "Luxury Jewelry Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization.

Global Luxury Jewelry Market: Overview

Luxury jewelry is well-known for its profound designs and the usage of the finest and expensive raw materials. The market of luxury jewelry is dynamic and fast-growing which are highly fragmented and mostly driven by consumer behavior as well as fashion trends. The significant growth can be projected in the coming years, owing to increasing disposable income and consumer spending on luxury goods. Moreover, the key factors such as affinity towards the latest designs, high quality, and ethical jewelry products increased the demand among high-class consumers. Moreover, the rising trend of focusing on aesthetic appeal, influence from social media as well as rapid adoption of online internet surfing to fetch new artistic designs of new luxury jewelry are led the consumer to own the jewelry. Thus, eventually increasing the number of sales in the overall market.

The integration of the luxury jewelry industry with the fashion and glamour industry has helped create new opportunities for it, as luxury jewelry is marketed by top models of the fashion industry which influence the consumer to spend more on it. The avenues growth of luxury jewelry industry has also been broadened with the increasing use of jewels in other luxury products such as watches, bags, and apparels. Thus, the rising indirect market for luxury jewelry is further expected to boost the luxury jewelry market over the forecast period.

Fine Jewelry- Sparkles the jewelry market

Earring – The growing segment among all luxury Jewelries

Gold Luxury Jewelries – Generates Largest revenue

Female segment – Generates the Largest revenue

Global luxury jewelry Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as David Yurman, Tiffany & Co., Yakult Honsha Co Ltd; Van Cleef & Arpels, Harry Winston, LVMH, and Buccellati are the major players in the global luxury jewelry market, providing various products of luxury jewelry. In April 2017, the Franco-Swiss group FM Industries Sycrilor, manufacturer of luxury jewelry for companies such as Louis Vuitton, Cartier, and Mont-Blanc, started one of its technological and production centers in the Portuguese city, Covilha. The center was established to cater the increasing demand for high quality precision specialization of jewelry metals.

Scope of the Report

By Type

ü Fine

ü Custom

By Product Type

ü Necklace

ü Rings

ü Bracelets

ü Hair Ornaments

ü Earrings

ü Leg & Feet Ornaments

ü Others

By Material

ü Gold

ü Diamond

ü Platinum

ü Gems

ü Others

By End- user

ü Male

ü Females

By Distribution Channel

ü Online stores

ü Offline stores



In addition, the report provides analysis of the luxury Jewelry market with respect to the following geographic segments:

ü North America

ü Latin America

ü Asia Pacific (APAC)

ü Europe

ü Middle East

ü Africa

Key Stakeholders

Luxury Jewelry Manufacturers

Luxury Jewelry Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Luxury Jewelry Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Research Framework

1.1. Research overview

1.2. Product Overview

1.3. Market Segmentation Research Methodology Executive Summary Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3. Industry Impact and Forces

4.3.1. Growth Drivers

4.3.2. Challenges

4.4. Technological Landscape

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Company market share analysis,2017

4.7. Growth Potential analysis,2017

4.8. Porter’s Five forces analysis

4.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.9. PESTEL Analysis

4.10. Strategic Outlook

Continued….

