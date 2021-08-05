Machine Condition Monitoring Market Analysis Reveals Key Drivers, Top Vendors Profile, Industry Size & Growth Trends through 2025

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Industry 2017 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers.

The global machine condition monitoring market is expected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2025, from USD 2.4 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market, By Monitoring Technique (Vibration Monitoring, Thermography, Oil Analysis, Corrosion Monitoring, Ultrasound Emission Monitoring), By Offering (Hardware, Software), By Deployment, By Type (Vibration Analysis, Diagnostics), By Industry, By Monitoring Process, By End-User, By Component (Spectrometer, Ultrasound Detector), By Application, By Geography– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the machine condition monitoring market in the next 8 years. Machine condition monitoring is the process, which involves measuring certain condition of a machine, such as temperature, humidity, pressure and many more. Machine conditioning is used in the detection of any mechanical fault and failure of machine. Vibration, noise, and temperature measurements are the major indicators to determine the status of machine. Machine condition monitoring involves noise, temperature, and vibration measurements as the key indicators for any equipment. Failure in equipment leads to huge losses in terms of productivity, quality of goods, and capital spent on the purchasing of new equipment. Therefore, machine condition monitoring acts as a predictive maintenance measure for such equipment. Machine condition monitoring is used in various sectors such as automotive, aerospace and defence, marine, chemicals, oil and gas, metal and mining, energy and power, and others. Successful machine monitoring includes knowledge of what to listen for, and how to interpret that knowledge to use. Many advances have taken place in this field, for instance, in 2014 SKF launched new condition monitoring sensor suitable for hazardous environments. In 2017 SKF has launched software centre for condition monitoring in Sweden.

Top Key Players:

Emerson

GE

Honeywell

National Instruments

SKF Group

ALS

Meggitt

Rockwell Automation

Schaeffler

Parker Hannifin

Bruel & Kjaer Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S

Fluke Corporation

Analog Devices

PRUFTECHNIK Group

Systems Limited

SPM Instrument

Machine Saver, INC.

3DSignals

LogiLube, LLC

Petasense

Senseye

Uptake

SpaceTime Insight

among others.

Major Market Drivers:

Cloud computing platform are more secured.

Leaning towards predictive maintenance

Automated condition monitoring technologies are promoted.

Restraints:

Shortage of technical resources for data analysis

Uncertainty in forecasting capabilities.

Customize report of “Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Company Share Analysis: Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market

The global machine condition monitoring market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of machine condition monitoring market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentations:

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market is segmented on the basis of

Monitoring Technique

Offering

Deployment Type

End-Use Industry

Monitoring Process

Industry

End User

Component

Application

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Monitoring Technique, the global machine condition monitoring market is segmented into vibration monitoring, thermography, oil analysis, corrosion monitoring, and ultrasound emission monitoring, motor current analysis.

On the basis of Offering, the global machine condition monitoring market is classified into hardware and software.

On the basis of Deployment Type, the global machine condition market is segmented into on premise and cloud.

On the basis of End-Use industry, the global machine condition monitoring market is classified into food & beverages, commercial, energy & power, and others.

On the basis of Monitoring Process, the global machine condition monitoring market is segmented into online condition monitoring and portable condition monitoring.

On the basis of by Industry, the global machine condition monitoring market is segmented into oil & gas , power generation , metals & mining , chemicals, automotive, aerospace & defence , food & beverages, marine, and others.

On the basis of End User, the global machine condition monitoring market is segmented into power industry, oil and gas industry, pulp and paper industry, cement and metal industry, chemical and petrochemical industry, and automotive industry.

On the basis of Component, the global machine condition monitoring market is segmented into spectrometer, ultrasound detector, and others.

On the basis of Application, the global machine condition monitoring market is segmented into aerospace, defence, and others.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

