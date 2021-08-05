Microhardness Testing System Market Worldwide: Industry Dynamics, Size & Share, Supply & Demand, Trends and Forecast by 2028

Microhardness testing system are primarily utilized for loads under 10 N (1 Kg) for thin specimens, smaller samples, plated. Microhardness testing systems are the most delicate instruments and are essential to apply only over light forces. Microhardness testing system determines a material’s hardness or resistance to penetration when test samples are thin or small. Microhardness test are generally conducted by 2 common techniques Vickers and Knoop hardness tests. Microhardness tests are utilized to characterize small parts that are typically found in electronic components and medical devices

Global Microhardness Testing System Market: Segmentation

The global microhardness testing system market can be segmented on the basis of product type, operation, testing method, application and end-use industry

Based on the product type, the global microhardness testing system market can be segmented into,

Software

Hardware (Testing Machines)

Based on the operation, the global microhardness testing system market can be segmented into,

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

Based on the testing method, the global microhardness testing system market can be segmented into,

Vickers Hardness Testing Method

Knoop Hardness Testing Method

Based on the application, the global microhardness testing system market can be segmented into,

Metals and Alloys

Composites

Ceramics

Based on the end-use industry, the global microhardness testing system market can be segmented into,

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare and Medical

Others

Global Microhardness Testing System Market: Dynamics

Microhardness testing systems are gaining significant popularity owing to their fully automatic operation and allows to carry out various hardness measurements. Further, machine has allowed new research to be conducted on welds, which was previously a labour intensive process. Aforementioned factors are anticipated to assist the growth of microhardness testing system over market over the forecast years.

Microhardness testing system have various problems which include repeatability, accuracy and correlation. Further, availability of properly calibrated equipment, trained personnel and proper testing environments are found to be the key challenges identified in the global microhardness testing system market.

Increasing utilization of automated microhardness testing machines by the various research institutes owing to their flexibility to measure the hardness of material using a wide range of loads. These is found to be one of the key trends identified in the global microhardness testing system market across the globe. Moreover, prominent manufacturers involved in the manufacturing of microhardness testing system are introducing a cost-efficient and reliable solution for various types of hardness testing in accordance with ISO 6507, 9385 and ASTM E384 and E92. These instruments can be utilized in both quality control as well as research and development

Global Microhardness Testing System Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, the global microhardness testing system market is expected to be led by Asia-Pacific region and is anticipated to follow the same trend over forecast years. Rising demand from developing countries such as China and India is contributing towards the accumulation of prominent share in the Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be followed by North America in the global microhardness testing system market over the forecast years. North America microhardness testing system market is expected to be followed by Europe in the global market over the next decade. Middle East & Africa and Latin America accounts for small share in the global microhardness testing system market, however the regions are expected to show significant growth over the near future

Global Microhardness Testing System Market: Market Participants

Some of the key players involved in the global microhardness testing system market include Mitutoyo Corporation, AMETEK, Inc., Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, Buehler, Fischer Measurement Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., Struers, JINAN PRECISION TESTING EQUIPMENT CO., LTD., EMCO-TEST Prufmaschinen GmbH, Chennai Metco Pvt. Ltd., FUTURE-TECH CORP., MATSUZAWA CO., LTD., Chennai Metco Pvt Ltd. and others.

The global microhardness testing system market is expected to be one of the most fragmented in nature due to the presence of large number of microhardness testing machine manufacturers as well as testing software providers across the globe.