Mobile Cobots Market : Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments 2019-2026

This comprehensive report analyzes and forecasts the mobile cobots market at the global and regional levels. The report provides analysis of the market for the period from 2016 to 2026, wherein 2018–2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to provide readers with in-depth and accurate analysis. The report emphasizes all major trends anticipated in the mobile cobots market from 2018 to 2026. It also focuses on market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities for the global mobile cobots market. The study provides a complete perspective about growth of the mobile cobots market, in terms of value (in US$ Mn), across various geographies including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excl. China (APEC), China, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides an extensive view of the global mobile cobots market. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis provided in the report helps understand the competition scenario in the market. The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, wherein weight capacity, application, and end-use industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness. In order to offer complete analysis of the competition scenario in the mobile cobots market, attractiveness analysis of the market in every region has been provided in the report.

The market overview chapter explains market trends and dynamics that include drivers, restraining factors, and the current and future opportunities for the mobile cobots market. Market outlook analysis has also been provided in the report. Additionally, the report provides analysis of different business strategies being adopted by leading players operating in the global mobile cobots market. The market introduction chapter helps in gaining an idea of different trends prevalent in the global mobile cobots market.

Global Mobile Cobots Market: Scope of Report

The study provides a decisive view on the global mobile cobots market, by segmenting the market in terms of weight capacity, application, and end-use industry. The report provides a detailed, region-wise segmentation of the mobile cobots market and sub-categorizes it into various countries, thereby providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The report further highlights the competition scenario in the mobile cobots market, thereby ranking all major players according to their geographic presence and key recent developments. Insights for the mobile cobots market is a result of extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews. Market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.

The mobile cobots market in North America has been segmented into Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. Furthermore, the Europe market has been divided into France, Germany, the U.K., and Rest of Europe. The mobile cobots market in Asia Pacific has been classified into Oceania, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa comprises GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America includes Brazil and Rest of South America. The report provides all strategic information required to understand the global mobile cobots market. The report also offers insights into different segments of the market in various geographical regions mentioned above.

Global Mobile Cobots Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources include annual reports, company websites, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, and statistical databases.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased review of the mobile cobots market across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with market experts and participants in order to obtain latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Primary interviews offer new information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competition landscape, and growth trends. These factors help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected from secondary and primary research is discussed and examined by TMR’s expert panel.

Global Mobile Cobots Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global mobile cobots market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players profiled in the report are ABB Ltd, Aubo Robotics, Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., KuKa Ag, Precise Automation, Inc., Rethink Robotics, Robert Bosch, TECHMAN Robots, Universal Robots, and Yasakawa Electric Corporation. Companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

The global mobile cobots market has been segmented as follows:

Global Mobile Cobots Market, by Weight Capacity

1 to 3 kg

3 to 5 kg

5 to 10 kg

Global Mobile Cobots Market, by Application

Shelf Units

Conveyor Bands/Belts

Automated Pallet Forks

Robotic Arms

Safety Units

Global Mobile Cobots Market, by End-use Industry

Retail

Agriculture

Automotive

Construction

Healthcare

Electronics & Semiconductor

Food

Beverages

Home Care

Personal Care

Aerospace

Others

Global Mobile Cobots Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Excl. China (APEC)

Oceania

Japan

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

China

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

