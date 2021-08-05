Monoglyceride Citrate Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2018 – 2028

Monoglyceride Citrate Market Growth Due to its use as a Food Additive

Monoglyceride citrate can be prepared by mixing glyceryl monooleate & citric acid monoester. The monoglyceride citrate functionally used as solubilizer and synergist for flavors and antioxidants. The use of monoglyceride citrate in antioxidants formulation is expected to push the monoglyceride citrate market across the globe. Moreover, the growth of the food industry and requirement of different additives as a stabilizer or to enhance flavors is likely to boost the overall monoglyceride citrate market. Monoglyceride citrate is effective to stabilize food such as margarine or mayonnaise, coffee creamers, and peanut butter. The global monoglyceride citrate market is expected to grow with a high-end single-digit CAGR in the forecast period associated with the growth of the food industry in the forecast period, 2018-2028.

Monoglyceride Citrate Market Driven by Increased Use in Pharmaceutical Industry

The food industry growth associated with the requirement of monoglyceride citrate as food additives for various products is anticipated to boost the growth of the global monoglyceride citrate market. The monoglyceride citrate is useful to create edible and thin layer or barrier to protect the freshness of the food against oxidation and moisture. The monoglyceride citrate maintains the freshness of the food and extends the shelf life of fresh produce. The use of monoglyceride citrate as a texturizer or surface finishing agent is estimated to drives the growth of the global monoglyceride citrate market in the forecast period. Moreover, the manufactures effort in research and development of the food additive industry is projected to drive the growth of the monoglyceride citrate market. Monoglyceride citrate is also used for various chemical research processes and pharmaceutical industry which subsequently raise the demand in the forecast period.

Monoglyceride Citrate Market Growth Triggered by Growing Food Industry

The global monoglyceride citrate market can be segmented on the basis of application in different end-use industry as the food industry, the pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry, cosmetic and personal care industry, and other end-user industries. Among the segmented end-use industry, the pharmaceutical industry of monoglyceride citrate market is growing, and the use of monoglyceride citrate as an excipient for tablets is expected to drive the growth of the global monoglyceride citrate market. Moreover, the food industry is projected to hold the majority of share for the overall monoglyceride citrate market due to its use as a food additive in various food products.

Monoglyceride Citrate Market estimated to dominate by North America at the end of 2018

The global monoglyceride citrate market can be segmented on the basis of the geography as Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan.

Among the segmented regions, sales and demand for the monoglyceride citrate in North America are expected to hold a significant share in the global market. The North America market is growing due to the subsequent growth of the pharmaceutical and food industry in the region. Moreover, the substantial growth of the chemical industry and food industry in the developing regions such as Asia and Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Latin America is expected to contribute for the growth of the global monoglyceride citrate market in the forecast period.

Monoglyceride Citrate Market Key Players and their Strategies

Some of the key players in the global monoglyceride citrate market are Austrade Inc., Corbion, Zhengzhou Qiangjin Science and Technology Trading Co., Ltd., Fooding Group Limited, BASF, Cargill Inc., Henan Eshine Chemicals Co., Ltd. and others.

The prominent players are investing to expand the distribution network and attract more consumers towards the organic and herbal products. Moreover, the marketing strategy by manufacturers is expected to contribute for the growth of the monoglyceride citrate market in the forecast period, 2018-2028.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the monoglyceride citrate market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The monoglyceride citrate market research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

