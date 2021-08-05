NAVIGATION MAP MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Navigation is a field of study that focuses on the process of monitoring and controlling the movement of a craft or vehicle from one place to another.

In addition, the rapid speed at which the automotive sector has been adopting navigation map applications for usage in self-driving cars is also instrumental in increasing the competition in the industry.

In 2017, the global Navigation Map market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Navigation Map status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Navigation Map development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Getmapping

HERE Technologies

Intermap Technologies

LAND INFO Worldwide Mapping

MapData Services

Micello

NavInfo

TomTom International

Zenrin

AutoNavi

Apple

Collins Bartholomew

DigitalGlobe

ESRI

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

GIS

LiDAR

Digital Orthophotography

Aerial Photography

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Military and Defense

Enterprise Solutions

Mobile Devices

Government and Public Sector

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Navigation Map status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Navigation Map development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

