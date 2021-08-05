NETWORK COMMUNICATION EQUIPMENT GLOBAL MARKET DEMAND, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS OF TOP KEY PLAYER AND FORECAST TO 2025
A computer network, or data network, is a digital telecommunications network which allows nodes to share resources.
Networks support an enormous number of applications and services such as access to the World Wide Web, digital video, digital audio, shared use of application and storage servers, printers, and fax machines, and use of email and instant messaging applications as well as many others.
In 2017, the global Network Communication Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Network Communication Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Communication Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems
Dell
HP
Apple
Microsoft
Riverbed
Ubiquiti
Huawei
Aruba Networks
Broadcom
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
Juniper
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ethernet Switch
Network Security
WLAN
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Enterprise
Government
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Network Communication Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Network Communication Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
