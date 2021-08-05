New report Study on Global Metal Recycling Market 2025 Top Key Players Arcelor Mittal, Nucor, CMC, Sims Metal Management Limited, Aurubis, European Metal Recycling, DOWA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd
Metal recycling is a process of collecting the old metal from those structures which are nearing their structural life and processing those metals which can be used as a raw material for the manufacturing of new products. The metals can be recycled repeatedly without any loss in the quality of the product. The main benefit of metal recycling is that new products can be produced very effectively and with a low carbon footprint. For instance, it is seen that recycled aluminium needs around 95% less energy as compared to producing new aluminium from the ores. This helps in reducing the global warming and also there is cost reduction for the manufacturers.
The Global Metal Recycling Market is expected to reach USD 59.5 billion by 2025, from USD 36.0 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast to 2025.
Major Market Competitors/Players:
The key players operating in the global metal recycling market are –
- ArcelorMittal
- Nucor
- CMC
- Sims Metal Management Limited
- Aurubis
The other players in the market are European Metal Recycling, DOWA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd, Tata Steel, Baosteel Co.,Ltd., REMONDIS SE & Co. KG, Novelis Aluminum, Norton Aluminium Ltd, Kuusakoski, REAL ALLOY, Tom Martin & Co Ltd., TMS International, Ferrous Processing & Trading., PSC Metals, AMG Resources Corporation, Alter Trading Inc, Mervis Industries, OmniSource Corporation, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc, AMERICAN IRON & METAL, SUNRISE METAL RECYCLING LTD., Upstate Metal Recycling, Inc., WM. MILLER SCRAP IRON & METAL CO., GFG Alliance, BL Duke, Cozzi Recycling.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Global, By Component
7. Product Type
8. Delivery
9. Industry Type
10. Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
11. Company Landscape
12. Company Profiles
13. Related Reports
Market Segmentation:
By Type
- Ferrous metal
- Non-ferrous metal
By Scrap Type
- Old scrap
- New scrap
By equipment
- Shredders
- Shears
- Granulating machines
- Briquetting machines
By End use
- Building & construction
- Automotive
- Equipment manufacturing
- Shipbuilding
- Consumer appliances
- Packaging
- Others (Aerospace, furnishing, and residential & commercial utensils sectors)
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape: Global Metal Recycling Market
The global metal recycling market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of metal recycling market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
In March 2018, Nucor has announced that it is going to build a new rebar micro mill in Florida. The rebar mill will have an annual capacity of 350,000 tons and is expected to employ around 250 people. This plant will be using the scrap ferrous and non-ferrous metals for the production of rebar.
Research Methodology: Global Metal Recycling Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Key Insights in the report:
- Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025
- Market trends impacting the growth of the global metal recycling market
- Analyze and forecast metal recycling market on the basis of type, scrap type, equipment and end-use sector
- Trends of key regional and country-level markets for type, scrap type, equipment and end-use sector
- Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis
