Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
OTA is a travel consumer who subscribes to travel service providers’ travel products or services through the Internet and pays them online or offline, that is, each travel subject can conduct product marketing or product sales through the network.
In 2018, the global Online Travel Agency(OTA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Online Travel Agency(OTA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Travel Agency(OTA) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
TBO
E-traveltogo
Ctrip
Fliggy
Tuniu
Tongcheng
Lvmama
Mafengwo
Priceline
Expedia
Qunar
Elong
MakeMyTrip
Airbnb
Booking
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
B2B
B2C
Market segment by Application, split into
Vacation
Hotel
Travel
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Travel Agency(OTA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Travel Agency(OTA) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Travel Agency(OTA) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Request free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3799280-global-online-travel-agency-ota-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 B2B
1.4.3 B2C
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Vacation
1.5.3 Hotel
1.5.4 Travel
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size
2.2 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Online Travel Agency(OTA) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 TBO
12.1.1 TBO Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Introduction
12.1.4 TBO Revenue in Online Travel Agency(OTA) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 TBO Recent Development
12.2 E-traveltogo
12.2.1 E-traveltogo Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Introduction
12.2.4 E-traveltogo Revenue in Online Travel Agency(OTA) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 E-traveltogo Recent Development
12.3 Ctrip
12.3.1 Ctrip Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Introduction
12.3.4 Ctrip Revenue in Online Travel Agency(OTA) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Ctrip Recent Development
12.4 Fliggy
12.4.1 Fliggy Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Introduction
12.4.4 Fliggy Revenue in Online Travel Agency(OTA) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Fliggy Recent Development
12.5 Tuniu
12.5.1 Tuniu Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Introduction
12.5.4 Tuniu Revenue in Online Travel Agency(OTA) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Tuniu Recent Development
12.6 Tongcheng
12.6.1 Tongcheng Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Introduction
12.6.4 Tongcheng Revenue in Online Travel Agency(OTA) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Tongcheng Recent Development
12.7 Lvmama
12.7.1 Lvmama Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Introduction
12.7.4 Lvmama Revenue in Online Travel Agency(OTA) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Lvmama Recent Development
12.8 Mafengwo
12.8.1 Mafengwo Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Introduction
12.8.4 Mafengwo Revenue in Online Travel Agency(OTA) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Mafengwo Recent Development
12.9 Priceline
12.9.1 Priceline Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Introduction
12.9.4 Priceline Revenue in Online Travel Agency(OTA) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Priceline Recent Development
12.10 Expedia
12.10.1 Expedia Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Introduction
12.10.4 Expedia Revenue in Online Travel Agency(OTA) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Expedia Recent Development
12.11 Qunar
12.12 Elong
12.13 MakeMyTrip
12.14 Airbnb
12.15 Booking
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3799280-global-online-travel-agency-ota-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Contact Us:
Norah Trent
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)