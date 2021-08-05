Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

OTA is a travel consumer who subscribes to travel service providers’ travel products or services through the Internet and pays them online or offline, that is, each travel subject can conduct product marketing or product sales through the network.

In 2018, the global Online Travel Agency(OTA) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

TBO

E-traveltogo

Ctrip

Fliggy

Tuniu

Tongcheng

Lvmama

Mafengwo

Priceline

Expedia

Qunar

Elong

MakeMyTrip

Airbnb

Booking

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

B2B

B2C

Market segment by Application, split into

Vacation

Hotel

Travel

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 B2B

1.4.3 B2C

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Vacation

1.5.3 Hotel

1.5.4 Travel

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size

2.2 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Online Travel Agency(OTA) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Online Travel Agency(OTA) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 TBO

12.1.1 TBO Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Introduction

12.1.4 TBO Revenue in Online Travel Agency(OTA) Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 TBO Recent Development

12.2 E-traveltogo

12.2.1 E-traveltogo Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Introduction

12.2.4 E-traveltogo Revenue in Online Travel Agency(OTA) Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 E-traveltogo Recent Development

12.3 Ctrip

12.3.1 Ctrip Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Introduction

12.3.4 Ctrip Revenue in Online Travel Agency(OTA) Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Ctrip Recent Development

12.4 Fliggy

12.4.1 Fliggy Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Introduction

12.4.4 Fliggy Revenue in Online Travel Agency(OTA) Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Fliggy Recent Development

12.5 Tuniu

12.5.1 Tuniu Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Introduction

12.5.4 Tuniu Revenue in Online Travel Agency(OTA) Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Tuniu Recent Development

12.6 Tongcheng

12.6.1 Tongcheng Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Introduction

12.6.4 Tongcheng Revenue in Online Travel Agency(OTA) Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Tongcheng Recent Development

12.7 Lvmama

12.7.1 Lvmama Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Introduction

12.7.4 Lvmama Revenue in Online Travel Agency(OTA) Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Lvmama Recent Development

12.8 Mafengwo

12.8.1 Mafengwo Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Introduction

12.8.4 Mafengwo Revenue in Online Travel Agency(OTA) Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Mafengwo Recent Development

12.9 Priceline

12.9.1 Priceline Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Introduction

12.9.4 Priceline Revenue in Online Travel Agency(OTA) Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Priceline Recent Development

12.10 Expedia

12.10.1 Expedia Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Online Travel Agency(OTA) Introduction

12.10.4 Expedia Revenue in Online Travel Agency(OTA) Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Expedia Recent Development

12.11 Qunar

12.12 Elong

12.13 MakeMyTrip

12.14 Airbnb

12.15 Booking

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continuous…

