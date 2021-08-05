ORGANIC VIRGIN OLIVE OIL MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY TRENDS, PRODUCTION, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

This report studies the global Organic Virgin Olive Oil market status and forecast, categorizes the global Organic Virgin Olive Oil market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia)

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Lamasia

Sovena Group

Gallo

Grup Pons

Maeva Group

Ybarra

Jaencoop

Deoleo

Carbonell

Hojiblanca

Mueloliva

Borges

Olivoila

Betis

Poulina

Minerva

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Refined Olive Oil ≤0.3

Extra Virgin Olive Oil ≤0.8

Blended Olive Oil Composed Of ≤1.0

Virgin Olive Oil ≤2.0

Lampante Olive Oil >2.0

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Food Industry

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Organic Virgin Olive Oil capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Organic Virgin Olive Oil manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

Table of Contents

Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Market Research Report 2018

1 Organic Virgin Olive Oil Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Organic Virgin Olive Oil

1.2 Organic Virgin Olive Oil Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Refined Olive Oil ≤0.3

1.2.3 Extra Virgin Olive Oil ≤0.8

1.2.5 Blended Olive Oil Composed Of ≤1.0

1.2.6 Virgin Olive Oil ≤2.0

Lampante Olive Oil >2.0

1.3 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Organic Virgin Olive Oil Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Cosmetics

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Organic Virgin Olive Oil (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Organic Virgin Olive Oil Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Organic Virgin Olive Oil Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Organic Virgin Olive Oil Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Organic Virgin Olive Oil Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Organic Virgin Olive Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Organic Virgin Olive Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Organic Virgin Olive Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Organic Virgin Olive Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Organic Virgin Olive Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Organic Virgin Olive Oil Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Organic Virgin Olive Oil Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Organic Virgin Olive Oil Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Organic Virgin Olive Oil Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Organic Virgin Olive Oil Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Organic Virgin Olive Oil Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Organic Virgin Olive Oil Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Organic Virgin Olive Oil Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

……Continued

