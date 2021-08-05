Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2019 Global Industry – Market Size, Trends, Market Share, Segmentation and Foresight to 2025
This report focuses on the Pharmaceutical Logistics in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Deutsche Post DHL
Kuehne + Nagel
UPS (Marken)
DB Group
FedEx
Nippon Express
World Courier
SF Express
Panalpina
CEVA
Agility
DSV
Kerry Logistics
CH Robinson
VersaCold
Air Canada Cargo
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Non-cold Chain Logistics
Cold Chain Logistics
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Bio Pharma
Chemical Pharma
Specially Pharma
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Pharmaceutical Logistics Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Non-cold?Chain?Logistics
1.2.2 Cold?Chain?Logistics
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Bio?Pharma
1.3.2 Chemical?Pharma
1.3.3 Specially?Pharma
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Deutsche Post DHL
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Pharmaceutical Logistics Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Deutsche Post DHL Pharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Kuehne + Nagel
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Pharmaceutical Logistics Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Kuehne + Nagel Pharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 UPS (Marken)
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Pharmaceutical Logistics Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Type 1
2.3.2.2 Type 2
2.3.3 UPS (Marken) Pharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 DB Group
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Pharmaceutical Logistics Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Type 1
2.4.2.2 Type 2
2.4.3 DB Group Pharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 FedEx
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Pharmaceutical Logistics Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Type 1
2.5.2.2 Type 2
2.5.3 FedEx Pharmaceutical Logistics Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…….
