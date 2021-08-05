Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Pharmaceutical Logistics is the logistics of pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical supplies, medical devices and equipment, and other products needed to support doctors, nurses, and other health and dental care providers. Because it’s final customers are responsible for the lives and health of their patients, medical logistics is unique in that it seeks to optimize effectiveness rather than efficiency. Medical logistics functions comprise an important part of the health care system: after staff costs, medical supplies are the single most expensive component of health care. To drive costs out of the health-care sector, medical logistics providers are adopting supply chain management theories.
The classification of Pharmaceutical Logistics includes Non-cold Chain Logistics and Cold Chain Logistics. The proportion of Non-cold Chain Logistics in 2016 is about 93.5%, and the proportion of Cold Chain Logistics in 2016 is about 6.5%.
Pharmaceutical Logistics are application in Bio Pharma, Chemical Pharma and Specially Pharma. The most of Pharmaceutical Logistics is Chemical Pharma, and the market share of that is about 67.6 % in 2016.
This report studies the global market size of Pharmaceutical Logistics in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Pharmaceutical Logistics in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Pharmaceutical Logistics market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Pharmaceutical Logistics market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Deutsche Post DHL
Kuehne + Nagel
UPS
DB Group
FedEx
Nippon Express
World Courier
SF Express
Panalpina
CEVA
Agility
DSV
Kerry Logistics
CH Robinson
VersaCold
Marken
Air Canada Cargo
Market size by Product
Cold Chain Logistics
Non-cold Chain Logistics
Market size by End User
Bio Pharma
Chemical Pharma
Specially Pharma
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
