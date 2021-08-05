Polyethylene Pipes Market to 2025: Global Study On DowDuPont, ExxonMobil, SABIC, LyondellBasell, ISCO Industries, Inc., Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Dura-Line, AkzoNobel, Borealis, PESCO, ComAp Group, SILON s.r.o., Arkema

Polyethylene Pipes Market Report 2018 added by Data Bridge Market Research explores Global Polyethylene Pipes Market size, share and growth with forecast to 2025.

Global Polyethylene Pipes Market is expected to reach 534.02 Thousand Tons by 2025 from 381.88 Thousand Tons in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Top Key Players:

DOWDUPONT

Exxon Mobil Corporation

SABIC

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

ISCO Industries

TPL Plastech Limited

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

Dura-Line Corporation

Falcon Pipes Pvt. Ltd.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Borealis AG

E.S. Co.

COMAP group

SILON s.r.o.

ARKEMA S.A

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-polyethylene-pipes-market

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the polyethylene pipes are ongoing construction and rehabilitation of old or obsolete municipal pipe systems and easy installation, flexible, resistant and low cost and over traditional materials. On the other hand, strict laws imposed on usage of polyethylene pipes may hinder the growth of the market.

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 189

No of Figures: 48

No of Tables: 83

Key Drivers of Global Polyethylene Pipes Market:

Some of the major factors driving the market for global polyethylene pipes ongoing construction and rehabilitation of old or obsolete municipal pipe systems and easy installation, flexible, resistant and low cost and over traditional materials.

Huge investment towards the PE pipe due to its high manufacturing cost and higher final prices strict laws imposed on usage of polyethylene pipes are the factor which may hinder the growth of this market.

Increase in industrial production as well as rapid urbanization will drive the market in future.

For Any Query Speak to Expert @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-polyethylene-pipes-market

Key Points of Global Polyethylene Pipes Market

Underwater and Municipal market is growing with the highest CAGR

HDPE are driving the market with highest market share

HDPE segment is dominating the polyethylene pipes market

Report Segmentation:

Based on type into four notable segments;

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Cross Link Polyethylene (PEX/XLPE)

The Polyethylene pipes market is dominated by HDPE with 62.1% market share in 2017, growing at the highest CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period.

Based on application into five notable segments;

Underwater and Municipal

Gas Extraction

Construction

Industrial

Agriculture

Others

View Full Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-polyethylene-pipes-market/

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION MARKET SEGMENTATION EXECUTIVE SUMMARY MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1. DRIVERS

4.1.1. ONGOING CONSTRUCTION AND REHABILITATION OF OLD OR OBSOLETE MUNICIPAL PIPE SYSTEMS

4.1.2. INCREASING DEMAND FOR LIGHTWEIGHT AND COST-EFFECTIVE ALTERNATIVE TO METALS AND CERAMICS

4.2. RESTRAINTS

4.2.1. HIGH INVESTMENTS

4.2.2. STRICT LAWSIMPOSED ON USAGE OF POLYETHYLENE PIPES

4.3. OPPORTUNITY

4.3.1. INCREASE IN INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION AS WELL AS RAPID URBANIZATION

4.4. CHALLENGES

4.4.1. CONTINOUS SHIFTS IN THE PRICES OF RAW MATERIAL

PREMIUM INSIGHTS GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE PIPE MARKET, BY TYPE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. HIGH DENSITY POLYETHYLENE (HDPE)

6.3. LOW DENSITY POLYETHYLENE (LDPE)

6.4. LINEAR LOW DENSITY POLYETHYLENE (LLDPE)

6.5. CROSS LINK POLYETHYLENE (PEX/XLPE)

GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE PIPES MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. INDUSTRIAL

7.3. AGRICULTURE

7.4. UNDERWATER AND MUNICIPAL

7.5. CONSTRUCTION

7.6. GAS EXTRACTION

7.7. OTHERS

GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE PIPES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. ASIA PACIFIC

8.2.1. JAPAN

8.2.2. CHINA

8.2.3. INDIA

8.2.4. SOUTH KOREA

8.2.5. AUSTRALIA

8.2.6. SINGAPORE

8.2.7. THAILAND

8.2.8. MALAYSIA

8.2.9. INDONESIA

8.2.10. VIETNAM

8.2.11. REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

8.3. EUROPE

8.3.1. GERMANY

8.3.2. FRANCE

8.3.3. U.K.

8.3.4. ITALY

8.3.5. TURKEY

8.3.6. POLAND

8.3.7. SPAIN

8.3.8. RUSSIA

8.3.9. BELGIUM

8.3.10. NETHERLANDS

8.3.11. REST OF EUROPE

8.4. NORTH AMERICA

8.4.1. U.S.

8.4.2. CANADA

8.4.3. MEXICO

8.5. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8.5.1. SOUTH AFRICA

8.5.2. REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8.6. SOUTH AMERICA

8.6.1. BRAZIL

8.6.2. REST OF SOUTH AMERICA

GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE PIPES MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: GLOBAL

9.2. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA

9.3. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE

9.4. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: ASIA PACIFIC

COMPANY PROFILE

10.1. ISCO INDUSTRIES

10.1.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

10.1.2. ISCO INDUSTRIES: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

10.1.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

10.1.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.2. LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V.

10.2.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

10.2.2. LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS B.V.: REVENUE ANALYSIS

10.2.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

10.2.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.3. SABIC

10.3.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

10.3.2. SABIC: REVENUE ANALYSIS

10.3.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

10.3.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.4. TPL PLASTECH LIMITE

10.4.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

10.4.2. TPL PLASTECH LIMITED: REVENUE ANALYSIS

10.4.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

10.4.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.5. ARKEMA SA

10.5.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

10.5.2. ARKEMA SA: REVENUE ANALYSIS

10.5.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

10.5.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.6. DOWDUPONT

10.6.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

10.6.2. DOWDUPONT: REVENUE ANALYSIS

10.6.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

10.6.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.7. ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.

10.7.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

10.7.2. ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS, INC.: REVENUE ANALYSIS

10.7.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

10.7.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.8. DURA-LINE CORPORATION

10.8.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

10.8.2. DURA-LINE CORPORATION: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

10.8.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

10.8.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.9. FALCON PIPES PVT LTD.

10.9.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

10.9.2. FALCON PIPES PVT LTD.: COMPANY SNAPSHOT

10.9.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

10.9.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

10.10. EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

10.11. AKZO NOBEL N.V.

10.12. BOREALIS AG

10.13. SILON S.R.O

10.14. P.E.S. CO.

10.15. COMAP GROUP

Get 10% Discount Instant Mail us @ [email protected]

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]