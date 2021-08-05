Polymer Derived Ceramics 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 11.5% and Forecast to 2023

This report studies the Polymer Derived Ceramics market, Polymer-derived ceramics (PDCs) have been developed rapidly since they were discovered over 50 years ago. PDCs exhibit important application values in several key engineering fields, such as aerospace, machinery, energy, information and microelectronics. Si-based polymer-to-ceramic transformation technique to prepare fibers, coatings, bulk materials, ceramic matrix composites and other materials. Another application using PDCs is as sintering aids for non-oxide ceramics.

The commercialized production of Polymer Derived Ceramics materials are in limited quantities, so we list the research status of some Polymer Derived Ceramics materials.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Polymer Derived Ceramics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In production market, the global production value has increased to 403.6 Million USD in 2017 from 315.6 Million USD in 2012.

Japan is the largest production regions of Polymer Derived Ceramics, with a production value market share nearly 80.37% in 2016.

The second place is North America; following Japan with the production value market share over 12.50% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Polymer Derived Ceramics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.5% over the next five years, will reach 780 million US$ in 2023, from 400 million US$ in 2017

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ube Industries

Nippon Carbon Co Ltd

COI Ceramics, Inc.

MATECH

SAIFEI Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

SiC Fiber

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace

Machinery

Microelectronics

Others

