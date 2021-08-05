Polypropylene Foams Market to 2024: Global Study On Armacell, Woodbridge Foam Corp, Synbra Holding B.V., Sekisui Alveo, Pregis, K K Nag Ltd, DS Smith, Sonoco, Borealis, Mitsui Chemicals Group, Hanwha Corporation, BASF, JSP

Global Polypropylene Foams Market accounted for USD 960.3 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

JSP

BASF SE

Kaneka Corporation

Hanwha Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Borealis AG

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Sonoco Products Company

DS Smith

K. NAG Ltd.

Pregis Corporation

Sekisui Alveo AG

ZOBLOK

Synbra Holding BV

Woodbridge Foam Corporation

Armacell Enterprise GmbH & Co. KG

NMC Group

Alpha Foam Ltd.

CLARK FOAM PRODUCTS

Mammoth Products, Inc.

Miles Products

American Excelsior, Inc.

Johnsonplastic

Williams Foam

Quality Foam Packaging, Inc

Many more.

Market Definition:

Polypropylene is a thermoplastic polymer which can be readily formed by catalytic polymerization of propylene. Polypropylene foams are used for the packaging purpose and is durable and light weight. There is a growing demand for polypropylene foams in automotive, packaging and consumer products activates, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Major market drivers:

Better performance compared to the other foams

Sustainable and eco-friendly

Ideal performance, durability and light weight of polypropylene

Market restraint:

High price of polypropylene foams

Low awareness about polypropylene foams

Report Segmentation:

On the basis of type:

EPP

XPP

On the basis of application:

Automotive

Packaging

Consumer Products

Others

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The global polypropylene foams market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

