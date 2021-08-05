Radio Access Network Market Report: Positive long-term growth outlook 2025 by Top Key Vendors like: HUAWEI Technologies Co. , Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson , Nokia , ZTE Corporation., SAMSUNG, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc
This research report categorizes the global radio access network market by top players/brands, region, type and end user.
Global Radio Access Network Market is expected to reach USD 15.23 billion by 2025 from USD 8.53 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
The main factors driving the radio access network market are raising the mobile data traffic and simultaneously increasing demand for better network coverage, which result increase acceptance of smartphones and technological advancements in the telecommunication industry. The forecast period of 2018 to 2025 with the CAGR of 9.1 %.
Major countries:
U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and others.
Report highlights
- 350 pages, 220 tables and 60 figures
- Radio Access Network Market Forecast Period: 2018–2025
- Radio Access Network Market Historical Year: 2015
- Radio Access Network Market Base Year: 2016
- Radio Access Network Market Estimated Year: 2017
Key Players:-
- HUAWEI Technologies Co.,
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson,
- Nokia,
- ZTE Corporation.,
- SAMSUNG,
- NEC Technologies India Private Limited,
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc,
- Intel Corporation,
- FUJISTU,
- Juniper Networks, Inc.,
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,
- Corning Incorporated,
- Verizon,
- Airspan,
- Qorvo, Inc,
- LG Electronics,
- Huber+Suhner and many more.
Market Analysis:
- In 2016, Ericsson launches 5G Plug-Ins to equip today’s networks for 5G. Its beneficial in mobile HD video, driverless buses and haptic feedback-enabled drones to fiber-equivalent residential wireless access.
- In 2018, Huawei Launches Full Range of 5G End-to-End Product Solutions, which is beneficial for core network, the bearer network, base station, and terminals.
- In 2018 , Verizon Selects Samsung for 5G Commercial Launch, its beneficial in 5G performance using millimeter-wave (mmWave) frequency to provide FWA pre-commercial service.
Drivers and Restraints:
- Rising demand of mobile Data Tariff.
- Acceptance of latest technologies like smart phones.
- Rising demand for network infrastructure.
- Delay in spectrum allocation.
- Rising of different products with lot of specifications .
Market Overview:
Based on Communication Infrastructure
- Small Cell,
- Macro Cell,
- RAN Equipment,
- DAS
Based on Connectivity technology
- 2G,
- 3G,
- 4G/LTE,
- 5G
Based on Deployment Location
- Urban,
- Rural,
- Residential,
- Retail Stores
Based on geography
- North America,
- South America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Key reason to Purchase the report
- To describe and forecast the radio access network market, in terms of value, by process, product type, and industry.
- To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders
- To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the MID market growth
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various trocars across geographies.
- To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market