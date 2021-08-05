Retail E-commerce Software Market 2019 Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Key Developments, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Retail E-commerce Software is a series of Software used for e-commerce activity. E-commerce (electronic commerce or EC) is the buying and selling of goods and services, or the transmitting of funds or data, over an electronic network, primarily the internet. These business transactions occur either as business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C), consumer-to-consumer (C2C) or consumer-to-business (C2B). The terms e-commerce and e-business are often used interchangeably. The term e-tail is also sometimes used in reference to transactional processes for online shopping.

The retail e-commerce, E-commerce is a transaction of buying or selling online. The main role of the retail e-commerce software is to support the transaction online.

The downstream of the retail e-commerce software is rigid, which is wildly used in the market of Food, clothing, electronics, electrical appliances, medicine, cosmetics, and other consumer goods etc. For application terminals of the retail e-commerce software, PC Terminals, Mobile Terminals are the most used in the world at present. Market size of retail e-commerce software by PC terminals is still more than by mobile terminals.

In 2018, the global Retail E-commerce Software market size was 4220 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9470 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Retail E-commerce Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Retail E-commerce Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Magento

WooThemes

Shopify

PrestaShop

VirtueMart

OpenCart

BigCommerce

osCommerce

Demandware

Yahoo Store

IBM

SAP Hybris

Oracle ATG Commerce

Open Text Corporation

Pitney Bowes

CenturyLink

Volusion

Ekm Systems

Digital River

Constellation Software

Sitecore

Shopex

Guanyi Soft

Centaur

U1City

Baison

HiShop

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Saas

Market segment by Application, split into

PC Terminal

Mobile Terminal

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Retail E-commerce Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Saas

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Retail E-commerce Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 PC Terminal

1.5.3 Mobile Terminal

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Magento

12.1.1 Magento Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Retail E-commerce Software Introduction

12.1.4 Magento Revenue in Retail E-commerce Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Magento Recent Development

12.2 WooThemes

12.2.1 WooThemes Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Retail E-commerce Software Introduction

12.2.4 WooThemes Revenue in Retail E-commerce Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 WooThemes Recent Development

12.3 Shopify

12.3.1 Shopify Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Retail E-commerce Software Introduction

12.3.4 Shopify Revenue in Retail E-commerce Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Shopify Recent Development

12.4 PrestaShop

12.4.1 PrestaShop Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Retail E-commerce Software Introduction

12.4.4 PrestaShop Revenue in Retail E-commerce Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 PrestaShop Recent Development

12.5 VirtueMart

12.5.1 VirtueMart Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Retail E-commerce Software Introduction

12.5.4 VirtueMart Revenue in Retail E-commerce Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 VirtueMart Recent Development

12.6 OpenCart

12.6.1 OpenCart Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Retail E-commerce Software Introduction

12.6.4 OpenCart Revenue in Retail E-commerce Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 OpenCart Recent Development

12.7 BigCommerce

12.7.1 BigCommerce Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Retail E-commerce Software Introduction

12.7.4 BigCommerce Revenue in Retail E-commerce Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 BigCommerce Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

