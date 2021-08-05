Selenious Acid Market 2026: Top Key Players Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Forcast Chemicals

Selenious Acid Market Introduction

Selenious acid is a principal Oxo acid of selenium which is also known as selenic acid or selenium dioxide. In the market, selenious acid is available in the form of white crystalline powder by the chemical manufacturers and is offered mostly in the USP grade that makes it applicable for pharmaceutical applications. Selenious acid finds a major application in steel industry for colouring and coat prevention where it is used to protect colour and to change it from greyish silver to greyish blue or black in steel via a process called bluing. Besides steel industry, selenious acid is widely used by chemical industries for chemical darkening and patination of metals such as bronze, brass and copper. In educational institutes and laboratories, selenious acid is used as an oxidizing agent or in preparation of other compounds such as glyoxal for laboratory experiments and educational purposes. Besides these, selenious acid finds another important application in chemical reagent industry where selenious acid is used as one of the key chemicals for preparation is Mecke reagent that is used widely for drug testing purposes.

Selenious Acid Market Dynamics

Selenious Acid Market Drivers

The drive in growth of global selenious acid market can be attributed to global hike in demand for multivitamins. Seleniuos acid is used as an inactive substance that serves as the vehicle or medium for multivitamin production. To cater the global demand for multivitamins, drug manufacturers are expanding their production potential, which in turn drives the demand for chemicals used in their production. Consequently, the demand for ASP grade selenious acid is increasing and the global market for selenious acid is expanding.

The continuous growth in production of equipments, automatives, utensils and other steel based products worldwide has led to an increased demand for selenious acid that is used in colouing and as a colour protectant in steel. This has in turn driven the selenious acid market towards positive growth

Selenious Acid Market Restraints

The global selenious acid market is restrained by the availability of alternate chemicals that offer applications similar to selenious acid available in the market. For instance, alternatives to the use of selenious acid for steel colouring and protection are copper sulfate and phosphoric acid.

Selenious Acid Market Trends

Most of the manufacturers provide selenious acid in USP or industrial grade that is used by pharmaceutical and other chemical industries. But further expansion of selenious acid applications to research laboratories has driven the availability of selenious acid in molecular biology grade which is specifically used for research applications in laboratories.

Selenious Acid Market Segmentation

The global Selenious Acid market can be segmented on the basis of grade, applications and end-use industries.

On the basis of grade, the global Selenious Acid market can be segmented as:

USP grade

Molecular Biology grade

Reagent grade

On the basis of applications, the global Selenious Acid market can be segmented as:

Chemical synthesis

Excipient in multivitamins

Salt synthesis

Alkaloid reagent

Reducing or oxidizing agent

Determination of hydrogen fluoride, titanium and zirconium

Spectral analysis

Research and laboratory

Source of other Selenium compounds

Radiopharmaceutical labeling

Others

On the basis of end-use industries, the global selenious Acid market can be segmented as:

Chemical

Research and development

Pharmaceuticals

Steel industry

Others

Selenious Acid Market Participants

Selenious Acid Market Participants