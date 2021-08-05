Slip Additives Market 2018: Research On Top Players Arkema, PCC Chemax, Inc., Abril Industrial Waxes Ltd, Wacker Chemie, Lonza Group, BYK Additives & Instruments, Evonik Industries, Honeywell

CAGR values are jumping for the good in the Global Slip Additives Market which in turn is making the sales, import, export and revenue grow. The report provides with a thorough analysis on what the conditions are for the Chemical and Materials industry because of the Slip Additives Market.

The report is also a detailed analysis on what the market definition, classifications, applications and market trends are along with these it also provides with the market’s drivers and restrains by using the help of SWOT analysis.

The Slip Additives Market is highly dependent on the top players and brands this report provides with detailed company profiles of those players and brands and showing what their moves are when it comes to developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations, all the while also providing with figures for the forecast years of 2018-2025.

Key Market Competitors: Global Slip Additives Market

Fine Organics Industries,

Croda International PLC,

PMC Biogenix, Inc.,

Lubrizol Corporation,

BASF SE,

Emery Oleochemicals Group,

Honeywell International Inc.,

Evonik Industries AG,

BYK Additives & Instruments,

Lonza Group,

Wacker Chemie AG,

Abril Industrial Waxes Ltd,

PCC Chemax, Inc.,

Arkema SA,

Akrochem Corporation,

Ferro Corporation,

Faci SAP,

Michelman, Inc.,

Munzing Chemie GmbH,

Struktol Company of America, LLC,

Many more.

Segmentation: Global Slip Additives Market

By Type

By Carrier Resin

By Application

By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The Global Slip Additives Market is expected to reach USD 284.15 million by 2025, from USD 212.5 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Slip Additives Market

Slip additives substances are the sort of fatty amides which are most broadly used to keep up the nature of substrates. These additives have wide range of applications in plastic packaging and paints & coating industries. Erucamide is a sub segment of fatty amide which is estimated to account for the largest share in 2017. There is a high growth of slip additives market due to their cost effectiveness, availability of raw materials easily and processing of polymer resin for different packaging applications. According to Freedonia Group, the US surfactant market reached to USD 14.8 billion and would grow by 3.5% in 2018. It was driven by construction, oil & gas and personal care industries, with paints and coating industry. Recently Daystar acquired Emerald performance material specialities and polymer additives and nitrile business groups. According to Daystar report, it was found that the demand for waxes and additives has consistently increased in volume of printing and packaging applications in 2017. Thus, these factors would affect the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Advancements in packaging industry

Growing demand from Asia Pacific

Increasing demand for bio-based slip additives

Increasing demand for plastic films in medical applications

Market Restraint:

Stringent environmental and government regulations

Volatility in raw material prices

Competitive Landscape:

The global slip additives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of slip additives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The Lubrizol Corporation’s life sciences business is investing $10 million for a significant capacity expansion at its silicone contract manufacturing site in Franklin

