Smart Sensors Market Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2024: Siemens AG, General Electric, Legrand, Emerson Electric Co., Eaton, Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, TDK, ABB
According to a new report published by Data Bridge Market Research “Global Smart Sensors Market 2017-2024”, by Sensor Type (Temperature & Humidity Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Flow Sensors, Touch Sensors, Image Sensors, Motion & Occupancy Sensors, Water Sensors, Light Sensors, Position Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors), Technology (MEMS, CMOS, SiP, SoC), Component, Network Connectivity, End-User, Geography and Forecast to 2024.
Global Smart Sensors Market accounted to USD 22.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.
Smart sensors are even known as intelligent sensors, and it is a combination of sensor and interfering circuit. The smart sensors are principally utilized for digital processing, analog to digital conversion. The sensors are used in various industries which include automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, medical, security & defense and entertainment. They are also helpful in various activities that includes decision making, they also help in two-way communication and logic function.
Report Drivers and Restraints:
- Rising Concern About Safety & Investigation
- Smart Sensors Eases Energy Saving
- Encouraging Government Initiatives
- Vigorous Request for Customer Electronics Products
- High Price of Growth for Smart Sensors
- Huge Growth Chances in the Healthcare Sector
- Strict Performance Requirements for Advanced Sensor Applications
Competitive Analysis:
The global smart sensors market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, Chapternerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart sensors market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Top Key Competitors:
- Siemens AG
- General Electric
- Sensirion AG
- Legrand
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Eaton
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- TDK
- ABB
- NXP Semiconductors
- Atmel Corporation
- STMicroelectronics
- Infineon Technologies AG
- TE Connectivity
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- Schneider Electric
- Oceana Sensor
- Delphi Automotive LLP
- Maxim Integrated
- Vishay Electronic GmbH
- Giersiepen GmbH & Co. KG
- Airmar Technology Corp.
- BeanAir
Global Segmentation of Smart Sensors Market:
By sensor type:
- Temperature & Humidity Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Flow Sensors
- Touch Sensors
- Image Sensors
- Motion & Occupancy Sensors
- Water Sensors
- Light Sensors
- Position Sensors
- Ultrasonic Sensors
On the basis of technology:
- MEMS Technology
- CMOS Technology
- System–In-Package (Sip)
- System-On-Chip (Soc)
On the basis of component:
- Analog to Digital Converters
- Digital to Analog Converters
- Transceivers
- Amplifiers
- Microcontrollers
- Others
On the basis of network connectivity:
- Wireless Network Connectivity
- Wired Network Connectivity
Wired network connectivity is further sub-segmented into:
- Knx
- Lonworks
Wireless network connectivity is further sub-segmented into:
- Wi-Fi
- Enocean
- Zigbee
- Z-Wave
- Bluetooth
- Others
On the basis of end-user:
- Industrial Automation Industry
- Building Automation Industry
- Consumer Electronics Industry
- Biomedical & Healthcare Industry
- Automotive Industry
- Aerospace & Defense Industry
On the basis of geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.
