Smoke Detector Market Analysis, Industry Players With Tyco, Kidde, Johnson Controls, Panasonic, Siemens, Halma, Xtralis, Ei Electronics, Nest, & More

Smoke detectors by design comprise of two key segments in particular sensor which helps in detecting any smoke inside the surroundings and boisterous electric horn which helps in making uproarious sound making the general population mindful about a specific fire. The aggregate sum of current expected to influence a solitary smoke detector to work is roughly a 9-volt battery or a 120-volt house current. Smoke detectors are set in a circle molded plastic box or walled in area going around 150 millimeters in distance across and in addition 25 millimeters in thickness.

The Global Smoke Detector Market accounted for USD 1.62 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The report includes market shares of smoke detector market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The Smoke Detector Market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Some of the major players of the global smoke detector market are

BRK Brands

Kidde

Honeywell Security

Tyco

Johnson Controls

Halma

Hochiki

Sprue Aegis

Xtralis, Siemens

Ei Electronics

Nohmi Bosai

Panasonic

X-SENSE

Other players are Smartwares, Hekatron, Nest, Busch-jaeger, Gulf Security Technology, System Sensor, Shanghai Nohmi Secom, Shanying Fire, Forsafe, D&K Group International and Shenzhen Gabel Electronics. The global smoke detector market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

More recently Eaton’s Fire Systems, for example, has introduced a more flexible and cost-effective solution with its five-in-one detector incorporating optical and thermal elements including three levels of heat along with smoke detection within the conventional panel product.

Market Segmentation: Global Smoke Detector Market

The global smoke detector market is segmented based on

Power source

Product

Service

End-user industry

Geographical segments

Based on power source, the global smoke detector market can be segmented into

Battery powered

Hardwired with battery backup

Hardwired without battery backup

Based on product, the global smoke detector market can be segmented into

Photoelectric smoke detector

Ionization smoke detector

Dual sensor smoke detector, and others

Based on service, the global smoke detector market is segmented into

Engineering services

Installation & design services

Maintenance services

Managed services

others

Based on end user industry, the global smoke detector market is segmented into

Commercial

Residential

Oil, gas & mining

Transportation & logistics

Telecommunication

Manufacturing

others

Based on geography the global smoke detector market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Technological advancements like increase in adoption of IoT and smart home/building among the population worldwide.

Business enterprises are trying to provide working environment for their employees.

Increase in number of fire accidents.

Frequent power cut may be a restraint.

High implementation costs.

