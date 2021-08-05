Spermaceti Wax Market to Exhibit Steadfast Expansion During 2018-2026

Market Outlook

Spermaceti wax is obtained from the head of a sperm whale. Spermaceti wax has a wide variety of applications. It is used in cosmetic creams, ointments, textile finishing, fine wax candles, pomades, and industrial lubricants. The organ from which spermaceti wax is obtained may contain as much as 1900 liters of spermaceti. Spermaceti wax is extracted from the spermaceti oil by crystallization method. It is not often used being a rare commodity. But the applications of spermaceti wax are numerous including cosmetics, pharmaceutical, home decor and accessories, textiles and many more. Spermaceti wax is also used as a glazing and coating agent in the food applications. There is numerous application of spermaceti wax, but the production is not on the large scale. Hence, the manufacturers could focus on the manufacturing and expanding the spermaceti wax across the globe.

Applications of Spermaceti Wax in Different Sectors

Spermaceti wax is a wax obtained from the head of a bottlenose whale. Spermaceti wax is liquid at body temperature. Spermaceti wax is mainly used in fine wax candles. It is also used in soaps, emulsions, industrial lubricants, leatherworking, candles, textiles, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. In addition, it can be used as glazing or coating agent in the food industry to give a shiny appearance and protective coating. By considering the above applications of spermaceti wax, it can be expected that the spermaceti wax market would grow positive during the upcoming years.

Global Spermaceti wax: Market Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global spermaceti wax market has been segmented as –

Natural

Synthetic

On the basis of end use, the global spermaceti wax market has been segmented as –

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Textiles

Industrial lubricants

Home decors & accessories (fine wax candles)

Others (soaps, emulsions, glazing or coating agent in foods)

Global Spermaceti wax Market: Key Players

Spermaceti is a rare commodity obtained from the head of the bottlenose or sperm whale. That’s why the genuine spermaceti wax is not much commercially available. The manufacturer of spermaceti wax adds some other chemical such as cetyl esters that have similar properties as spermaceti wax have.

Some of the major manufacturers and suppliers operating in the global spermaceti wax market are SER S.p.A., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., The Frank B. Ross Co., Jilin Tely Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Yunuo Chemical Co., Ltd., Oxford Lab Fine Chem LLP, JUSTICE DRUG CO., Nye Lubricants, Inc., QINGDAO SUN TECH INDUSTRIES & TRADING CO., LTD., Redox Pty Ltd, and Carbanio. Except them, many other industrialists and manufacturers are showing a keen interest in spermaceti wax. Hence, it is expected that the spermaceti wax market would grow positive during the forecast period.

Opportunities for Market Participants

The growing trend of grooming is expected to boost the spermaceti wax market as it is used in the manufacturing of hair wax known as pomades. Spermaceti wax is primarily/majorly used in the manufacturing of fine wax candles. The consumption of fine wax candles is very much in North America and Europe. Since fine wax candle is used on a large scale in North American and European culture, the spermaceti wax market growth chances are much higher in these regions. The Asia Pacific is also a major consumer of candles. In many festivals celebrated in India such as Diwali and Christmas, the use of candle is mandatory. In addition spermaceti wax is used in various other sectors such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and industrial lubricants and emulsion manufacturing. Spermaceti wax is used in soaps and other hygiene and personal care products. Also, spermaceti wax is used as food glazing or coating agent to protect and make food shiny. There are massive applications of spermaceti wax, but commercially it is not available in bulk. Thus, companies could focus on producing and exporting spermaceti wax across the globe, resulting in expanding their global presence in the spermaceti wax market. Therefore, the global spermaceti wax market is expected to have a positive outlook over the forecast period.

