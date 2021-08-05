UK Furniture and Floorcoverings Market Significant Profits Estimated to be Generated by 2018-23

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “The UK Furniture and Floorcoverings Market 2018-23” to its huge collection of research reports.

The UK Furniture and Floorcoverings Market 2018-23

Summary

“The UK Furniture and Floorcoverings Market 2018-23”, report offers a comprehensive insight into the furniture & floorcoverings market in the UK, analysing the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes, as well as providing forecasts out to 2023.

Both furniture and floorcoverings are set to decline for the second consecutive year in 2018, as constrained shoppers shy away from making big-ticket purchases, driven by Brexit uncertainty and pressurised disposable income forcing essential purchases to be prioritised. However, there are bright spots within the market, with the links to a customer’s wellbeing supporting beds and bedroom furniture and rugs and mats being a affordable way to refresh a room. Online will also outperform the market up to 2023 but retailers in this sector need to focus on creating a seamless experience between online and its stores as the customer journey becomes more multichannel.

Scope

– Mattress-in-a-box has revolutionised the furniture market. Learn what the future has in store for these products and how they will affect the overall market and retailers.

– Online is set to outperform the overall market as customers become more confident about making larger purchases through this channel. Understand how this will impact the the overall furniture and floorcoverings and what retailers can do to maximise growth through this channel.

– Understand how retailers differing approaches to installation are affecting the market.

– Discover who are the market leaders in furniture online in 2018.

Reasons to buy

– Using our five year forecasts to 2023, learn which subcategories in both the furniture and floorcoverings market will be the fastest performing to ensure more focus and investment in these winning product areas.

– Use our in-depth analysis of what is important to furniture and floorcoverings shoppers to match changing customer needs.

– Discover how CVA’s have impacted different retailers within furniture and floorcoverings.

– Utilise our strategies of success to identify growth opportunities and capitalise on emerging consumer trends.

Table of Contents

THE HOT ISSUES

Market drivers and inhibitors in furniture and floorcoverings

Main issues in furniture & floorcoverings:

Mattress in a box marketset to be squashed by lack of differentiation

Department stores set to struggle in furniture and floorcoverings

Online purchase remains problematic despite its greater use

More retailers move into installation

Strategies for success

WHAT PEOPLE BUY

Headlines

The sector at a glance – furniture

The sector in context – furniture

Overall market size: furniture

Overall sector growth: furniture

Category growth: furniture

Category dynamics: furniture

The sector at a glance – floorcoverings

The sector in context – floorcoverings

Overall market size: floorcoverings

Overall sector growth: floorcoverings

Category growth: floorcoverings

Category dynamics: floorcoverings

WHERE PEOPLE BUY

Headlines

Continue…….

