Ultrapycnometer Market 2018-2028: Overview, Segmentation, Top Key Companies, Value Chain, Market Size and Trends

Introduction:

Pycnometer is a device that is used for qualitative analysis of chemical compounds. Pycnometer is employed for the quantification or measurement of density of the chemical compound. Ultrapycnometer is the type of Pycnometer, used for measurement of the density and volume of foam, powder, gas, liquid and bulk solid. Industrially, Ultrapycnometer finds application in chemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical industry for the measurement of true density and volume of catalyst, products, API products and crude oil material. Density of material is a crucial physical factor that determines the processing method and utility requirement during the production. Ultrapycnometer is mainly preferred over other equipments for the accurate measurement of the density of materials.

Market Dynamics:

The rising need for advanced pharmaceutical products for improved healthcare services has led to the development of new drugs and formulations. Attributing to this, the clinical research market is witnessing steady growth in the Europe, North America and APAC regions. On the same grounds, Germany, China and India are anticipated to expand at a lucrative growth rate in clinical research, consequently leading to increased production of advanced drugs. This in turn is expected to drive the Ultrapycnometer market. In Industry, manufacturer are strongly focused on the quality of the products, as specific gravity/density of product is main characteristic properties that determine the quality of products. To measure density precisely and accurately, demand for Ultrapycnometer is expected to increase in the end use industry. In the petrochemical industry, the specific gravity of the crude oils determines the quality and accordingly, its refining operation is proceed which in turn lead to increase or decrease the operation cost of the refining. Thus, in oil industry, accurate measurement of the specific gravity plays crucial role that in turn is expected to drive the demand for the Ultrapycnometer market. Along with this, the initiative taken by the government of developed and developing countries to promote research and development activities by establishing new laboratories and developing research infrastructure will lead to drive the demand for laboratory equipment’s which in turn result into increase in demand for Ultrapycnometer market. However, high cost of Ultrapycnometer as compared to traditional Pycnometer may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period

Segmentation:

On the basis of testing material, global Ultrapycnometer market is bifurcated into;

Solid

Liquid

Gas

On the basis of mode of operations, global Ultrapycnometer market is bifurcated into;

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

On the basis of End Use, global Ultrapycnometer market is segmented into;

Pharmaceuticals

Food Additives

Oil & Gas

Cosmetics

Construction

Institutional

Others

Key Players:

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of global Ultrapycnometer market are listed below;

Xihua Instrument (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.,

Quantachrome Corporation

Gilson Company, Inc.

Mettler-Toledo, Inc.

Sartorius Group (Mfg.)

Bentley & Associates, LLC

PARALAB., among others

Ultrapycnometer Market Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

Regional Outlook:

In terms of demand, the Global Ultrapycnometer market is mainly dominated by the Asia- Pacific (APAC). There is a strong presence of leading manufacturers of Ultrapycnometer in the countries of Asia Pacific excluding Japan. Moreover, growing chemicals, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and oil & gas industry in APAC, especially in China and India, has translated in increasing demand for Ultrapycnometer and thereby, the APAC Ultrapycnometer market is projected to register significant growth over the forecast period. In North America, the U.S. is projected to lead the Ultrapycnometer market owing to increasing investments in R&D coupled with development of institutional research infrastructure and significant growth of chemical, oil & gas industry and pharmaceutical industry in the country. The North America Ultrapycnometer market is expected to grow with substantial CAGR over the forecast period. In Western Europe, EU-5 countries are expected to hold a noteworthy share of the Ultrapycnometer market over the forecast period. Moreover, recuperation of oil & gas industry coupled with increasing investment in R & D infrastructural developments in Mexico, Brazil and GCC countries, will help boost demand for Ultrapycnometer over the forecast period. Moreover, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Ultrapycnometer market is expected to grow gradually over the forecast period.