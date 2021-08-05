UV Coatings Market Research, Industrial Analysis With Valspar, DSM, AkzoNobel, Croda, Dymax Corporation, SOKAN, Sun Chemical, Axalta Coating Systems,allnex, & More

UV coatings Industry accounted to USD XX.XX billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally.

Get Sample PDF Copy of This Market Information: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-uv-coatings-market

UV coatings market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players in global UV coatings market include

Akzonobel N.V

Royal DSM N.V.

PPG Industries Inc

BASF SE

Sherwin-Williams Company

Valspar Corporation

Axalta Coatings Systems

Dymax Corporation

Eternal Chemical Co. Ltd

DIC Corporation

Sun Chemical

Croda International Plc

Watson Coatings, Inc

Allnex Belgium SA/NV

Sokan New Materials

Dymax Corporation

Admat Innovations Private Limited

Techno Concepts

Jainco Industry Chemicals

more

The global UV coatings market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. The UV Coatings market report contains data for historic years 2015, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. These major UV Coatings players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

UV coatings shield from bright radiation by compound response, a chain polymerization. Amid the UV radiation the photograph initiators turn out to be very receptive particles and crosslink with the acrylates to frame a defensive plastic film. The UV covering can be composed in to different substrates, for example, inks, paper, glass, plastics and wood items. The UV covering market is ruled by wood coatings item compose.

The UV coating market is dominated by wood coatings product type. According to an article published in Arkema, It has been observed that China has approximately 50 UV coatings manufacturers and a total annual output of 120 thousand-160 thousand tons of UV coatings annually, it has also been reported that approximately 44 percent of the UV coatings manufactured in China are used to paint wood products, including wood furniture, wood floors and wood doors. Huilong Paint is a global leader in providing UV coating solutions for the woodwork market. Due to increase in the environmental awareness many of the key players are manufacturing solvent free products. The Arkema has launched various technologies such as UV curable hard coats, Soft touch and feel UV coatings for UV coating. Growing electronics industry across the world is expected to drive the UV coatings market. Display coatings are also majorly used in the electronics globally.

Get TOC of Full Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-uv-coatings-market

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing environmental awareness driving the demand for green products.

Elevating electronics market.

Growth in demand for industrial wood coatings.

Niche applications and low price.

Market Segmentation: Global UV Coatings Market

Global UV coatings market is segmented on the basis of resin

Type Coating method End-use industry Geography



On the basis of composition, the global UV coating market is segmented into

Monomers

Oligomers

Photo initiators

PU dispersions

On the basis of type, the global UV coating market is segmented into

Wood Coatings

Plastic Coatings

Over Print Varnish

Display Coatings

Conformal Coatings

Paper Coatings

On the basis of end-user, the global UV coating market is segmented into

Industrial Coatings

Electronics

Graphic Arts

On the basis of geography, the global UV coatings market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

the global UV coatings market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Want Full Report? Enquire Here: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-uv-coatings-market

About Us

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.



Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818

Mail: [email protected]

http://databridgemarketresearch.com