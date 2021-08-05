Vacuum Leak Detectors Market Overview, Dynamics, Growth Factors for Business Expansion, Key Companies, Trends and Forecast 2028

Vacuum leak detectors are used when there are cracks or leakages on a sealed part, casing or the covering. Not only severe leakages, but also small leakages have a significant impact on the performance of a part or a component, which is likely to cause damage or result in the failure of equipment. Hence, vacuum leak detectors play an important role and components are tested following their installation. Vacuum leak detectors can also detect very small leakages.

Numerous components and sub-assemblies available in the market need to be tested with vacuum leak detectors to avoid failures. These include radiators, compressors, evaporators, torque converters, tire rims, fuel tanks, silencers and airbags, among others. Historically, the vacuum leak detectors testing method is conducted with the help of water immersion and highly compressed air, however, Helium is used nowadays for the detection of leakages. Among the vacuum leak detectors available in the market, helium vacuum leak detectors have captured a prominent market share, followed by hydrogen vacuum leak detectors.

Vacuum Leak Detectors Market: Drivers and challenges

Drivers

Leakage in any vacuum system can significantly impact the working of the same, which is one of the most prominent factors driving the vacuum leak detectors market. As a large number of components require a vacuum leak detector test, it is the primary driver of the vacuum leak detectors market. Vacuum leak detectors are used for small- as well as large-volume vessels or machinery, and the usage of vacuum leak detectors is as important as the other tests that are conducted on components. This test can improve the standard of a product as well as improve its production process.

Challenges

The high of vacuum leak detectors is among the primary factors that is hampering the growth of the vacuum leak detectors market. In addition, high maintenance cost is also a factor that is likely to restrain the growth of the vacuum leak detectors. Another factor hampering market growth is the requirement of professionals to handle vacuum leak detectors for the detection of the leakages and the errors associated with components.

Vacuum Leak Detectors Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the Basis of tests:

Helium Spray Probe Vacuum Leak Detectors

Helium Sniffer Probe Vacuum Leak Detectors

Hydrogen Sniffer Probe Vacuum Leak Detectors

Ultrasonic Vacuum Leak Detectors

Segmentation on the Basis of Modularity:

Portable Vacuum Leak Detectors

Compact Vacuum Leak Detectors

Stationary Vacuum Leak Detectors

Segmentation on the Basis by Industry:

Vessel Manufacturing

Radiator Manufacturing

Automobile Manufacturing

Mechanical Industries

Packaging Industries

Piping Industries

Ship Manufacturing

Aircraft Manufacturing

Vacuum Leak Detectors Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players: Some of the prominent players of the vacuum leak detectors market are Pfeiffer Vacuum GmbH, Thomas C. Wilson LLC, Leybold, Furness Controls, Future Technologies, HVS Helium Leak Detectors, INCON, INFICON, RKI Instruments and Acme Engineering Products Ltd.

Vacuum Leak Detectors Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, in North America, the U.S. and Canada are expected to capture the largest market share in terms of the revenue generated by the vacuum leak detectors market owing to an increase in the adoption of vacuum leak detectors in various industries. In Europe, Germany, France and the U.K. are expected to witness high growth in the global vacuum leak detectors market due to increasing government investments in automation technologies. Rising concerns of various countries of the Asia Pacific region, which include China, Japan and India, are also significant factors driving the vacuum leak detectors market in the region. Moreover, there has been a significant increase in the demand for vacuum leak detectors in other regions over the past few years, which include Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA & Others of APAC and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is also expected to grow at a high CAGR owing to various the initiatives undertaken by the governments in the region for research activities in the field of vacuum leak detectors.