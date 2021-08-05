VCSEL Market Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2024: Koninklijke Philips N.V., VERTILAS GmbH, Lumentum Operations LLC, Vixar Inc., SANTEC CORPORATION, Broadcom, II-VI Incorporated, Mitel Networks Corporation, Others

According to a new report published by Data Bridge Market Research “Global VCSEL Market” accounted for USD 954.8 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Global VCSEL Market By Material (GAAS, GAN, INP) Type (Single Mode, Multimode) Application (Data Communication, Infrared Illumination, Pumping, Sensing, Industrial Heating, Emerging Application, Atomic Clocks, GPS, Magnetometer) End User (Data Centers, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial) and Forecast to 2024

A Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) is a semiconductor-based laser diode that emits a highly efficient optical beam vertically from its top surface.

Top Companies Mentioned:

Finisar Corporation

Princeton Optronics

IQE PLC

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

VERTILAS GmbH

Lumentum Operations LLC

Vixar Inc.

SANTEC CORPORATION

Broadcom

II-VI Incorporated

Mitel Networks Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Alero Technology, Inc.

Truelight Corporation

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd .

Among others.

Report Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in the usage in infrared illumination, data communication

Growing demand for laser based hard disc drives

More power efficient and greater accuracy

Restricted data transmission range

Report Definition:

A vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) is a semiconductor based laser diode which transmits an exceedingly optical beam vertically from its upper surface. It can be applied at precision sensing, laser printers, data communication, precision sensing and many more.

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 350

No of Figures: 60

No of Tables: 220

Report Segmentation:

On the basis of material:

Gallium Asrsenide (GAAS)

Gallium Nitride (GAN)

Indium Phosphide (INP)

Other

On the basis application:

Data Communication

Infrared Illumination

Pumping

Sensing

Industrial Heating

Emerging Application

Atomic Clocks

GPS

Magnetometer

Whereas, cameras are further sub segmented into:

3d Camera And Security

Surveillance Camera

Sensing is sub segmented into:

Optical Sensor

Interference Sensor

Optical sensor is further sub segmented into:

Reflective Sensor

Scattering Sensor

Emerging application is further sub segmented into:

Display

High-Power Application

On the basis of end user:

Data Centers

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare And Industrial

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Landscape:

The global VCSEL market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

Some of the key research methodologies used by DBMR Research team is Vendor Positioning Grid, Technology Life Line Curve, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Company Sales, Multivariate Modeling, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about of research skills drop an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

