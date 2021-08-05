VCSEL Market Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2024: Koninklijke Philips N.V., VERTILAS GmbH, Lumentum Operations LLC, Vixar Inc., SANTEC CORPORATION, Broadcom, II-VI Incorporated, Mitel Networks Corporation, Others
According to a new report published by Data Bridge Market Research “Global VCSEL Market” accounted for USD 954.8 million in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.
Global VCSEL Market By Material (GAAS, GAN, INP) Type (Single Mode, Multimode) Application (Data Communication, Infrared Illumination, Pumping, Sensing, Industrial Heating, Emerging Application, Atomic Clocks, GPS, Magnetometer) End User (Data Centers, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial) and Forecast to 2024
A Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser (VCSEL) is a semiconductor-based laser diode that emits a highly efficient optical beam vertically from its top surface.
Top Companies Mentioned:
- Finisar Corporation
- Princeton Optronics
- IQE PLC
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- VERTILAS GmbH
- Lumentum Operations LLC
- Vixar Inc.
- SANTEC CORPORATION
- Broadcom
- II-VI Incorporated
- Mitel Networks Corporation
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Alero Technology, Inc.
- Truelight Corporation
- Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
- Among others.
Report Drivers and Restraints:
- Increase in the usage in infrared illumination, data communication
- Growing demand for laser based hard disc drives
- More power efficient and greater accuracy
- Restricted data transmission range
Report Definition:
A vertical cavity surface emitting laser (VCSEL) is a semiconductor based laser diode which transmits an exceedingly optical beam vertically from its upper surface. It can be applied at precision sensing, laser printers, data communication, precision sensing and many more.
This report consists of below pages:
- No of pages: 350
- No of Figures: 60
- No of Tables: 220
Report Segmentation:
On the basis of material:
- Gallium Asrsenide (GAAS)
- Gallium Nitride (GAN)
- Indium Phosphide (INP)
- Other
On the basis application:
- Data Communication
- Infrared Illumination
- Pumping
- Sensing
- Industrial Heating
- Emerging Application
- Atomic Clocks
- GPS
- Magnetometer
Whereas, cameras are further sub segmented into:
- 3d Camera And Security
- Surveillance Camera
Sensing is sub segmented into:
- Optical Sensor
- Interference Sensor
Optical sensor is further sub segmented into:
- Reflective Sensor
- Scattering Sensor
Emerging application is further sub segmented into:
- Display
- High-Power Application
On the basis of end user:
- Data Centers
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare And Industrial
On the basis of geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
Competitive Landscape:
The global VCSEL market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.
Research Methodology:
- Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.
- Some of the key research methodologies used by DBMR Research team is Vendor Positioning Grid, Technology Life Line Curve, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Company Sales, Multivariate Modeling, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about of research skills drop an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
