Reports introduces a top to bottom evaluation of the Desalting and Buffer Exchange including empowering technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future guide, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. This report contains a chapter on the on the Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.
Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 679.63 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1483.56 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of development and technological expenditure resulting in high R&D activities.
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Avantor, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck Group, Danaher Corporation, GE, Repligen Corporation, Sartorius, Agilent Technologies, Biotage AB, Sweden, Norgen Biotek Corp., PhyNexus, Inc., Bio-Works Technologies AB.
Market Drivers: Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market
- High levels of R&D expenditure by the government and private enterprises in healthcare industry is expected to be a driver for the market growth
- Rise in levels of adoption of monoclonal antibodies (MABs)has also resulted in the increase in demand of the product due to its application in extraction of (MABS)
Market Restraints: Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market
- Dearth of knowledgeable individuals and skilled professionals is acting as a restraint to the market growth
Competitive Analysis: Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market
Global desalting and buffer exchange market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of desalting and buffer exchange market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Key Developments in the Market: Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market
- In January 2019, Biotage announced that they had completed the acquisition of PhyNexus Inc. With this acquisition aimed at providing Biotage with capabilities of providing enhanced solutions and products regarding lab-scale purification globally.
- In November 2017, Avantor Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of VWR Corporation. VWR is a provider of various products and solutions related to laboratory. The acquisition will make VWR a subsidiary of Avantor Inc. and help the company provide their products to a wider pool of clients.
Market Segmentation: Global Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market
By Product
- Spin Columns
- Cassettes & Cartridges
- Filter Plates
- Kits
- Membrane Filters
- Others
By Technique
- Filtration (Ultrafiltration, Dialysis)
- Precipitation
- Chromatography (Size-Exclusion Chromatography, Other Chromatography Techniques)
By Application
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Bioprocess Applications
- Diagnostic Applications
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Contract Manufacturing Organizations & Contract Research Organizations (CMOs & CROs)
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
