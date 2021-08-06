A2P SMS Market – Increased Consumer Preference to Online Banking Services Boost Demands

Massive proliferation of application-to-person (A2P) messages in areas such as mobile banking, mobile payments, and mobile health services has led to significant expansion of the global A2P SMS market in the past few years. SMSs are extensively used as effective tools for customer engagement, customer service, activation and authentication, and as service delivery functions by enterprises and organizations.

A2P SMS is one form of service in which SMS is sent from a web based application to a mobile subscriber. Owing to the provision of a secure and reliable operator channel and improvement in end-user experience, A2P SMSs are being widely used in industries such as tourism, banking and financial services institutions, ecommerce, entertainment, and healthcare.

On the basis of application, the global A2P SMS market is categorized into interactive services, pushed content services, promotional campaigns, inquiry related services, and customer relationship management (CRM) services. Of these, the segment of CRM services is expected to emerge as one of the key consumers of A2P SMSs owing to increased demand for billing and transactional services across the E-commerce and BFSI industries.

Geographically, the markets in Asia Pacific and North America, respectively, held the two leading spots in the global market in 2015. The leading position of the Asia Pacific market is chiefly attributed to the region’s large population base and the continuous increase in the number of mobile subscriptions. The thriving BFSI and E-commerce industries in developing economies in the region have also contributed to the increased demand for A2P SMS services.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global A2P SMS market profiled in the report are Syniverse Technologies, LLC, AMD Telecom S.A., Fortytwo Telecom AB., CLX Communications AB, Ogangi Corporation, Silverstreet BV, Tanla Solutions Ltd., Symsoft AB, Cybercomm, Infobip Ltd, Route Mobile Limited, Angkor Data Communication Group Co., Ltd., tyntec, nexmo, and DIMOCO.