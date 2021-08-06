Anti-pollution Hair Care Market Dynamics, Drivers and Restraints, Current Trends & Forecast 2028

Anti-pollution Hair Care: Market Outlook

Due to the rise in urbanization around the globe, pollution is one of the rising concerns that has been affecting consumers in their day-to-day lives. Air pollution is one of the concerning aspect that is affecting consumer physically. WHO (World Health Organization) has come up with several alarming facts concerning global air pollution. In 2017, around 4.2 million deaths have been reported due to exposure to ambient air pollution, and 91% of the world’s population lives in places where the air quality exceeds WHO guideline limits. Due to the rise in concerns over protection against such harmful pollution, consumers have been taking necessary hygienic steps for self-protection. Anti-pollution hair care products are such personal care products that have been gaining traction in the global market, for all the good reasons. Owing to consumers’ needs and requirements, there are various anti-pollution hair care products available in the global market today.

Besides the fact that pollution affects the environment and one’s health, it also has its adverse effects on one’s hair as well. Particulate matter such as minuscule bits of soot and dust, or any other grime, smoke, and harmful gaseous pollutants can settle on the hair and scalp, leading to stunted growth, dandruff, scalp dryness, or an itchy scalp. Urban dwellers are at a higher risk of hair damage caused due to pollution. Due to this, there has been a rise in the demand for anti-pollution hair care products in the global market. There are various types of anti-pollution hair care products available in the market, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair oils, hair gels, etc. Consumers desire a healthy lifestyle, hence, protection from harmful pollutants is one of the factor that consumers are now adopting in their day-to-day lives. All these factors have been driving the demand for anti-pollution hair care products.

Anti-pollution Hair Care: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global anti-pollution hair care market has been segmented as –

Anti-pollution Hair Care Shampoos

Anti-pollution Hair Care Conditioners

Anti-pollution Hair Care Oils

Anti-pollution Hair Care Creams & Gels

Prescriptive Solutions

On the basis of packaging type, the global anti-pollution hair care market has been segmented as –

Pouches & Sachets

Bottles

On the basis of end user, the global anti-pollution hair care market has been segmented as –

Retail

Commercial

On the basis of distribution channel, the global anti-pollution hair care market has been segmented as –

Direct

Indirect Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Online Stores Independent Stores Others



Anti-pollution Hair Care Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the well-known players in the global anti-pollution hair care market are CLR Chemisches Laboratorium Dr. Kurt Richter GmbH, DE LORENZO, Kao USA Inc., Jemella Limited, Oribe Hair Care, LLC, Acca Kappa, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, Philip Martin, and L’Oreal Inc., among others.

Anti-pollution Hair Care Market: Key Trends

Manufacturers of anti-pollution hair care products have been strategizing on expanding their operations in the international market in view of increasing their customer base. Moreover, several key players in the anti-pollution hair care market have been stressing on the promotion of their products in the global market as well.

Anti-pollution Hair Care Market: Key Developments

In 2018, Kao Corporation launched a new global portfolio in a bid to attract a larger customer base, especially in the European market.

De Lorenzo and Jemella Limited have been attending several high profiled exhibitions and meets in order to promote their products and services in the global market.

Opportunities for Anti-pollution Hair Care Market Participants

Over the past couple of years, urbanization and industrialization have been surging at a significant rate in major parts of the world, which has risen the levels of pollution at an alarming rate. As a result, there have been growing concerns over the protection against harmful pollutants amongst consumers. Owing to this, there is a growing demand for various hygienic personal care products that are mainly associated with skin care as well as hair care. Hence, consumers’ growing concerns regarding protection against harmful pollutants pave the way for the global anti-pollution hair care market to gain traction among the target segments.