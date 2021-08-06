Artificial Heart Market Rise in Adoption Too Spur the Market By 2023 : SynCardia Systems, BiVACOR, CARMAT, Abbott, Cleveland Heart, AbioMed, Jarvik Heart, MyLVAD

The increase in the mortality rate due to population aging and the global burden of cardiovascular disease are key factors supporting the rapid expansion of the artificial heart market. The worldwide increase in patient population due to terminal heart failure, including congestive heart failure, is an important factor in boosting demand for artificial heart. The artificial heart plays an important role in managing the terminal heart failure of the worldwide patient population with various cardiac aids. In addition, the artificial heart is emerging as a viable option for patients with acute bipolar disorder.

This report provides evidence-based insight into significant market trends and emerging trends to help you assess market potential during the 2018-2026 forecast period. The quantitative and qualitative analysis provided in this study identifies the diverse trajectories of key market segments and assists companies in their strategy formulation.

Artificial Heart Market Major Players

Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Artificial Heart Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

SynCardia Systems

BiVACOR

CARMAT

Abbott

Cleveland Heart

AbioMed

Jarvik Heart

MyLVAD

Cirtec Medical Systems

Thoratec Corporation

Some concerns prohibit the commercialization of artificial hearts. The key factor is the limited durability and lifetime of the membrane or power supply defects. Nonetheless, as the design and functionality continue to evolve, the therapeutic potential of the artificial heart will expand. The increase in clinical trials to evaluate the role of total artificial heart as a targeted treatment in patients with life-threatening bipolar cardiac arrest will be good for market expansion

Researchers are constantly striving to do this, and device manufacturers are doing a lot of development work to focus on improving the durability of mechanical circulation support. This is directly related to improving the function of these artificial heart replacements. The lack of timely availability of cardiac donors is also an important aspect that catalyzes the demand for artificial heart transplantation.

To calculate the market size, Research for Markets considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Artificial Heart Market Segmentation by product type: breakdown data 2019 and forecast to 2024

Ventricular Assist Device (VAD)

Total Artificial Heart

Artificial Heart Market Segmentation by Industry breakdown data from 2019 and forecast to 2024

Hospitals

Clinics

Artificial Heart Market Regional Outlook:

This study presents a comprehensive assessment of local market dynamics and emphasizes new opportunities and advantageous paths available to market participants. Some of the key regional markets may be North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Developed countries with a huge desire for technology wonders in the medical field are expected to be attractive roads during the evaluation period. Some of them are expected to witness increased government funding to support technological development of artificial heart

Artificial Heart Market: Major Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Competitions by Players

3 Competitions by Types

4 Competitions by Applications

5 Production Market Analyses by Regions

6 Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Market Forecast (2019-2023)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

Highlights of the report:

Complete background analysis including assessment of parent market Key Changes in Market Trends Market segmentation to second or third level Historical, current and projected size of the market in terms of both value and quantity Reporting and evaluation of recent industrial developments Market Share and Strategies of Major Players Appearing Niche and Regional Markets An objective assessment of the market trajectory

