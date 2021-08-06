Biomass Pellet Market Market Professional Inspection Report 2020

The global biomass pellet market was valued at $6,976.3 million in 2014, and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11.1% during 2015 – 2020. The factors driving the growth of the global market include low GHG emission from biomass, increased government initiatives for renewable technologies, need for constant energy supply and massive untapped biomass potential. The rapid depletion of fossil fuels and global warming caused by their usage has shifted the global interest from conventional energy to green energy.

The different governments across the globe have initiated several schemes in the form of incentives, grants and subsidy to promote and encourage the generation of renewable energy. The new government policies are encouraging the development of renewable energy sources for power generation. This is expected to be one of the major growth drivers for biomass power generation during the forecast period. Moreover, preferential tariffs, CDM revenue, Renewable Purchase Obligations and Renewable Energy Certificates for biomass projects are an attractive investment option, which is expected to boost the growth of the market in the near future.

The power sector application segment is expected to witness the fastest growth (12.4% CAGR) during 2015 – 2020 in terms of value, in the global biomass pellet market.

The key companies operating in the global biomass pellet market include Viridis Energy Inc., Drax Biomass, Enviva Biomass, Westervelt Renewable Energy LLC, International WoodFuels LLC, Energex, Helius Energy Ltd., Forest Energy Corporation, and New England Wood Pellet.

