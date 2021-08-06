Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Rise in Adoption Spur the Market Growth By 2023 : FedEx Corporation,Ceva Logistics LLC,Amerisource Bergen Corporation,Panalpina Group,Kuehne + Nagel

By keeping into focus customer requirements, the Biopharmaceutical Logistic report is prepared by chewing over plentiful of market parameters. The report encompasses thorough analysis of Biopharmaceutical Logistic industry with respect to several factors that range from market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis.

The Biopharmaceutical logistics market in North America is severely fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional Biopharmaceutical logistics companies. Companies are struggling to provide secured supply chain capabilities and cloud-based supply chain solutions. With the continued development of Biopharmaceutical products, manufacturers are encouraged to focus on improving their product portfolio.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a favorable pace with the high economic growth of emerging economies such as India and China, and a new health market will be formed during the forecast period. The growth of the Indian Biopharmaceutical industry is about 13-14%. In order to maintain growth and reach high standards, Indian Biopharmaceutical manufacturers are adopting GMP (high-level commodity manufacturing practices).

Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Major Players

Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Biopharmaceutical Logistic Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

FedEx Corporation

Ceva Logistics LLC

Amerisource Bergen Corporation

Panalpina Group

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

XPO Logistics, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DB Schenker

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc

To calculate the market size, Research for Markets considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Segmentation by product type: breakdown data 2019 and forecast to 2024

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Segmentation by Industry breakdown data from 2019 and forecast to 2024

Transportation

Warehousing

Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market Regional Outlook:

Regional Segment The Biopharmaceutical logistics market is North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA. Recently, industry experts have launched a Biopharmaceutical logistics network to meet the needs of a global association of professional forwarders whose resources, capabilities and infrastructure work together to meet the needs of customers, particularly those focused on Biopharmaceutical cold chain requirements. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global Biopharmaceutical market is estimated at about $ 300 billion annually and is expected to grow to $ 400 billion over the next three years.

Biopharmaceutical Logistic Market: Major Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Competitions by Players

3 Competitions by Types

4 Competitions by Applications

5 Production Market Analyses by Regions

6 Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Market Forecast (2019-2024)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

Highlights of the report:

Complete background analysis including assessment of parent market Key Changes in Market Trends Market segmentation to second or third level Historical, current and projected size of the market in terms of both value and quantity Reporting and evaluation of recent industrial developments Market Share and Strategies of Major Players Appearing Niche and Regional Markets An objective assessment of the market trajectory

