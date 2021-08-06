Chest Drainage Devices Market : Research Report during 2017 – 2025

Surgical drainage devices are used to drain excess fluid (blood, serum, urine, pus, bile, or lymph) or air from wounds or operation sites. Draining of excess fluid or air reduces their accumulation in the wound, decreasing the risk of hematoma formation and accelerating the wound healing process. The key components of surgical drainage devices are suction generator, fluid collection bag, flexible tube, and drainage end. The drainage end should be placed close to the operation site or wound site. When the suction generator creates a negative pressure, a vacuum is generated, which helps to drain the excess fluid or air from the operation site or wound to the collection bag. A chest drainage device consists of a collection chamber (which collects fluid from the chest cavity), a water-seal chamber (which permits the exit of fluid from the chest cavity during exhalation but does not allow return during inhalation), and a suction control chamber.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/chest-drainage-devices-market.html

The global chest drainage devices market is primarily driven by increasing population, rising cardio-thoracic abnormalities, higher rate of diagnosis and surgical treatment of cardio-thoracic abnormalities, and expansion in health care infrastructure. However, chances of infection at the operation site, risk of leakage of the tube, etc. may restrain the expansion of the chest drainage devices market over the forecast period. In addition, stringent regulatory landscape and intellectual property laws are likely to hamper the market in the near future. Increasing R&D investments by key players, mergers and acquisitions among vendors, and technological advancements are anticipated to provide opportunities for the global chest drainage market during the forecast period.

In terms of drainage, the global chest drainage devices market can be segmented into active (devices that utilize a suction to drain the fluid from operation site) and passive (devices that depend on gravity and difference between the internal pressure and outside pressure of the operation site). Based on application, the global chest drainage devices market can be categorized into thoracotomy, lobectomy, valve replacement or repair, coronary artery bypass grafting, and others. In terms of end-user, the global chest drainage devices market can be classified into hospitals, independent clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45159

In terms of region, the global chest drainage devices market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The chest drainage devices market in North America is expected to account for a prominent market share in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Rise in number of cardiothoracic surgeries, increase in geriatric population, and high health care expenditure are expected to fuel the surgical drainage devices market in the U.S.. The chest drainage devices market in Europe is estimated to hold a key market share in 2017, owing to rise in demand for highly innovative technologies, rapid growth of the geriatric population, and presence of key market players in the region.

Rapid population growth, trend of innovative technology, and rising per capita income are projected to propel the chest drainage devices market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The chest drainage devices market in Latin America is estimated to expand at a robust pace during the forecast period, due to rising awareness about cardiothoracic abnormalities, increasing rate of cardiothoracic surgery, increasing per capita disposable income, and trend of medical tourism in Latin America. Less awareness about cardio-thoracic abnormalities, low surgery rate, low presence of market leaders, and low availability of chest drainage products in Middle East & Africa are expected to restrain the expansion of the chest drainage devices market in the region.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=45159

Key Players acting in the global chest drainage devices market are Teleflex Corporation, Redax SPA, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Poly Medicure Limited, Medela AG, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, ClearFlow, Inc., EUROSETS, Maquet (part of Getinge), and others.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com