Cigarette Market 2019–2024 Production Capacity with Top Manufacturers- CHINA TOBACCO, Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Japan Tabacco, Imperial Tobacco Group, KT&G and more…

Cigarette Market



A cigarette is a small cylinder of finely cut tobacco leaves rolled in thin paper for smoking. The cigarette is ignited at one end and allowed to smoulder; its smoke is inhaled from the other end, which is held in or to the mouth; in some cases, a cigarette holder may be used, as well. Most modern manufactured cigarettes are filtered and also include reconstituted tobacco and other additives.

Global cigarette industry is one of the most profitable and deadly industries in the world. And this industry is highly concentrated, mainly monopolized by the 13 companies afore-listed. Among them, CHINA TOBACCO shares the largest production market for the huge population in China.

China National Tobacco Corporation (CNTC) is owned and operated by the Chinese government and is the world’s single largest producer of cigarettes with 42% of the global market in 2016. CNTC sells the majority of its product in China; just over 1% of cigarettes produced are exported to other countries. CNTC is increasing efforts to sell brands such as RDG, Dubliss and Harmony internationally.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

CHINA TOBACCO

Altria Group

British American Tobacco

Japan Tabacco

Imperial Tobacco Group

KT&G

Universal

Alliance One International

R.J. Reynolds

PT Gudang Garam Tbk

Donskoy Tabak

Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor

Thailand Tobacco Monopoly

According to this study, over the next five years the Cigarette market will register a 0.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 105200 million by 2024, from US$ 103400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cigarette business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cigarette market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cigarette value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type

Low Tar

High Tar



Segmentation by application:

Male Smokers

Female Smokers

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cigarette consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cigarette market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cigarette manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cigarette with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cigarette submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

