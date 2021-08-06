Cigarette Market 2019–2024 Production Capacity with Top Manufacturers- CHINA TOBACCO, Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Japan Tabacco, Imperial Tobacco Group, KT&G and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Cigarette Market Growth 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Cigarette Market
A cigarette is a small cylinder of finely cut tobacco leaves rolled in thin paper for smoking. The cigarette is ignited at one end and allowed to smoulder; its smoke is inhaled from the other end, which is held in or to the mouth; in some cases, a cigarette holder may be used, as well. Most modern manufactured cigarettes are filtered and also include reconstituted tobacco and other additives.
Global cigarette industry is one of the most profitable and deadly industries in the world. And this industry is highly concentrated, mainly monopolized by the 13 companies afore-listed. Among them, CHINA TOBACCO shares the largest production market for the huge population in China.
China National Tobacco Corporation (CNTC) is owned and operated by the Chinese government and is the world’s single largest producer of cigarettes with 42% of the global market in 2016. CNTC sells the majority of its product in China; just over 1% of cigarettes produced are exported to other countries. CNTC is increasing efforts to sell brands such as RDG, Dubliss and Harmony internationally.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
CHINA TOBACCO
Altria Group
British American Tobacco
Japan Tabacco
Imperial Tobacco Group
KT&G
Universal
Alliance One International
R.J. Reynolds
PT Gudang Garam Tbk
Donskoy Tabak
Taiwan Tobacco & Liquor
Thailand Tobacco Monopoly
According to this study, over the next five years the Cigarette market will register a 0.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 105200 million by 2024, from US$ 103400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Cigarette business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cigarette market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Cigarette value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type
Low Tar
High Tar
Segmentation by application:
Male Smokers
Female Smokers
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cigarette consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Cigarette market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cigarette manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cigarette with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Cigarette submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
